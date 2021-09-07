US Open 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Karolina Pliskova vs (17) Maria Sakkari

Date: 8 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Pliskova vs Maria Sakkari preview

2016 finalist Karolina Pliskova has been excellent at the 2021 US Open so far, losing just one set across four rounds. She has now made the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time in three years.

Pliskova's US Open 2021 campaign began against America's Caty McNally, whom she beat comfortably with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline. Then came her toughest test of the tournament, as Amanda Anisimova pushed the Czech to three grueling sets. Pliskova managed to peak in the decisive tiebreak though, winning the match 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(7).

She followed that up with straight-set wins against Ajla Tomljanovic and 14th seed Anastasiaa Pavlyuchenkova in the next two rounds.

2021 has been a year of resurgence for Pliskova, who reached her first Major final since 2016 at Wimbledon. The 29-year-old also made the final at the Canadian Open that followed, as well as the semifinals at Cincinnati last month.

The only thing missing for Pliskova in 2021 is a title - a stat she will hope to change in New York.

this year Sakkari has ended



- Osaka's 23-match winning streak in Miami

- Swiatek's 11-match RG winning streak

- Andreescu's 10-match US Open winning streak — Alex Macpherson (@alex_macpherson) September 7, 2021

17th seed Maria Sakkari has also had a breakthrough season this year, marked by her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros. The Greek also made it to the last four of the Miami Open in April.

Sakkari was part of one of the best matches of this year's US Open, in which she took on sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu. Their clash in the fourth round was high in quality and entertainment, which Sakkari eventually won 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 courtesy of her excellent fitness and a late injury to Andreescu.

The result snapped Andreescu's 11-match unbeaten streak at the US Open.

Sakkari came into the US Open after a disappointing stint in Cincinnati, where she was beaten by Angelique Kerber in the opening round. But she has managed to turn things around brilliantly in New York.

The 26-year-old was clinical in the early stages, winning her first three matches in straight sets. Her serve was broken just four times across those three rounds, where she conceded just 20 games.

Karolina Pliskova vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari have met twice on tour before, and their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1.

Sakkari won the first match between the two at Rome in 2018, with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 scoreline. Pliskova got her revenge a year later, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the same tournament.

Karolina Pliskova vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Both Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari prefer to take an offensive approach on court

This promises to be a high-intensity match between two aggressive, powerful and in-form players. Both Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari enjoy playing on the offensive and are equipped with the raw power to do so. The duo also have big serves in their arsenal and will aim to use the shot to win a few cheap points.

That said, Pliskova is in slightly better form at the moment, and she might also be less exhausted than Sakkari on Wednesday. That gives her a slight edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in three sets.

