US Open 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez

Date: 3 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Third seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka has had a smooth campaign at the 2021 US Open so far. She beat Marie Bouzkova comfortably in the opening round, winning 6-4, 6-1. The 23-year-old was then set to face Olga Danilovic in the second round, but the Serb had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Osaka has not spent too much time on court at the US Open thus far, and so will be fresh ahead of the third round. The Japanese star is gunning for a third US Open crown in four years, and a second Grand Slam title this year.

While Osaka's game looked erratic in Cincinnati last month, she looked in decent touch against Bouzkova on Monday. Her groundstrokes were solid off both wings, and she saved all eight break points she faced.

The 2018 and 2020 champion will be hoping that her game gets even better as she goes deeper into the tournament.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has also had a great tournament so far. In just her second appearance in the US Open main draw, the 18-year-old has faced Ana Konjuh and Kaia Kanepi so far - winning both matches in straight sets.

Fernandez has had a breakthrough season in 2021, winning her maiden WTA singles title at the Monterrey Open in March. This is also the first year in which she's played in the main draw of all four Majors.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Leylah Fernandez have not met on tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is tied at 0-0 right now.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez has not played against Naomi Osaka so far

A powerful and accurate hitter of the ball, Naomi Osaka is extremely dangerous on the hardcourts of the US Open. She deployed her offensive style of play well against Marie Bouzkova, and would look to continue in the same vein on Friday.

Osaka's serve, however, looked slightly underpar in the first round. That could be a point of concern for the defending champion as she progresses further into the draw.

Leylah Fernandez, on her part, will look to counter Naomi Osaka's aggression with her counter-punching approach. Fernandez is a strong all-court player who is just as comfortable from the baseline as she is at the net. The 18-year-old is a fighter on the court, and she uses her lefty angles very well to stay with her opponents in the long rallies.

Osaka, however, has a lot more experience on her side. If her serve and groundstrokes are in fine working order, she should have enough in the tank to get past Fernadez.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

