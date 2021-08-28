US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Holger Rune

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4.30 am IST (Wednesday)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview

Novak Djokovic is chasing tennis immortality at the 2021 US Open. A title in New York would give him the coveted Calendar Slam as well as help him take sole ownership of the Grand Slam record.

The three-time champion will begin his US Open campaign against talented teenager Holger Rune, who has come through three rounds of qualifying.

Even though Rune is making his Grand Slam main-draw debut, he is not an unknown entity. The Dane, ranked 145 in the world, is considered to be one of the most promising youngsters on the tour.

Rune even trained with Djokovic earlier this year, and thus, both players will be familiar with each other's games.

In april, Rune sent Djokovic an Instagram DM asking Nole to practice with him. The world number #1 accepted. They will now playing the biggest tennis stadium in the world. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 28, 2021

Rune, 18, is in a purple patch at the moment. He has won 16 out of his last 17 matches, although most of them have been on the Challenger tour.

The Dane defeated Lukas Lacko, Mitchell Krueger, and Mats Moraing in the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw of the US Open.

Djokovic, meanwhile, comes into this contest bereft of any match practice. The Serb's last match was a straight-sets defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal playoff at the Olympics.

However, this is unlikely to be an issue for the World No. 1, who is accustomed to entering Slams without many matches under his belt. In fact, he even won Wimbledon this year, without having played a competitive singles match on grass since 2019.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune have never faced each other on tour before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune will have his task cut out against Novak Djokovic

There is no doubt that Novak Djokovic enters this fixture as the overwhelming favorite. His serve has been exceptional throughout the year, and he will get plenty of cheap points against Rune, whose return game is not the strongest.

Courts at Flushing Meadows are reportedly faster this year, which will also aid the Serb. Djokovic thrives in quick conditions as he is an expert at redirecting pace.

Playing against arguably the greatest player of all time in one of the most iconic tennis stadiums in the world could get to the Dane. If Rune can calm his nerves, he might offer some resistance, but he is unlikely to even take a set off the Serb.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram