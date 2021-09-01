US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for the Calendar Slam when he takes on Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Thursday.

Djokovic beat Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday. The top seed was in complete control in the first set but Rune raised his level in the second to race to a 3-0 lead. Djokovic fought back to draw level but lost the set in a tiebreak.

The quest for 21 has begun.@DjokerNole takes the court in Ashe. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/uj2bvjzo42 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2021

Rune, however, began to feel the heat in the final two sets. The Dane began cramping and could barely move. While Rune would have been well within his rights to retire, he gamely carried on, drawing immense respect from the crowd as well as Djokovic himself.

Much respect to Holger. We’ll see you back here again my friend I’m sure of it 🤝 @usopen #USOpen



📸: Sarah Stier pic.twitter.com/ZLLybr42jf — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 1, 2021

Overall, the Serb struck 55 winners, but the seven double faults he coughed up will undoubtedly be a cause for concern.

Tallon Griekspoor, meanwhile, came from two sets to one down to oust Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. Griekspoor won 2-6, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to register his first-ever main-draw victory at a Major.

Griekspoor, ranked 125 in the world, went toe-to-toe with the big-hitting Struff throughout the encounter and hammered 58 winners past the German, 30 of which were aces. He was also aided by the fact that the German squandered 15 break point opportunities.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor will have his task cut out against Novak Djokovic

Even though Novak Djokovic looked pretty shaky at times against Rune, there is no doubt that he enters this second-round match as the heavy favorite.

Griekspoor, however, could make things difficult for Djokovic. The Dutchman has excellent court coverage and will be able to hold his own against the Serb in the rallies. His booming serve will also come in handy.

Given Djokovic's struggles in tiebreaks this year, the Dutchman might be able to eke out a set, but anything more than that is highly improbable.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram