US Open 2021: Women's singles power rankings

After a few weeks of high-octane tennis on the North American hardcourts, the focus will shift to New York for the US Open. A number of top players have already begun arriving at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which will be hosting the final Grand Slam of the season from 30 August – 12 September.

Leading the women's field at this year's tournament will be top seed Ashleigh Barty along with former champions Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Plenty of other players will also be looking to make an impact at Flushing Meadows.

Here, we rank the top eight contenders for the title based on their performances in the US Open series over the last three years.

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's US Open: (1x points earned in the 2021 USO series + 0.5x points earned in the 2020 USO series + 0.25x points earned in the 2019 USO series).

Only points earned by reaching the quarterfinals or further at a tournament counted towards the rankings. This was done to avoid giving undue advantage to seeded players who received early round byes in the WTA 250, 500 and 1000 tournaments.

Bianca Andreescu with the 2019 US Open trophy.

Bianca Andreescu made her breakthrough in 2019 with title runs at the Rogers Cup and the US Open. The then-19-year-old famously upstaged Serena Williams in both finals, announcing her arrival on the big stage.

And while Andreescu hasn't been in great form of late, her 2019 results are enough to earn the Canadian a spot on the list.

#7 Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open.

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly what has gone wrong for Serena Williams at the US Open in recent years. The American has made it to at least the semifinals in each of the last five editions, but has fallen short in crucial moments.

After back-to-back runners-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, the 23-time Major winner was surprisingly beaten in the semifinals last year by Victoria Azarenka.

Williams is still determined to get her hands on an elusive 24th Major and she will be hoping to put together another strong run at her home Slam.

Camila Giorgi at the 2021 National Bank Open.

Camila Giorgi's stellar performances at the National Bank Open, where she claimed the title, has catapulted her to No. 6 on this list. The Italian powered past the likes of Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and Karolina Pliskova in Montreal to claim her maiden WTA 1000 trophy.

This isn't the first time the Italian's power-packed game has come alive on the North American hardcourts. Giorgi reached two WTA finals in the US back in 2019 -- New York and Washington.

Her recent form means she could well be a threat at Flushing Meadows this year.

Elise Mertens at the 2020 US Open.

The epitome of consistency over the past couple of years, Elise Mertens might easily fly under the radar at this year's US Open.

The Belgian is one of just two women -- the other being Serena Williams -- to have made it to the quarterfinals in the last two editions of the US Open.

Mertens also made the semifinals in San Jose recently, which should hold her in good stead going into Flushing Meadows.

#4 Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Ashleigh Barty chose to skip the North American swing last year, but the Aussie has registered a few good results at these events in the past.

Barty has been particularly successful in Cincinnati. The Aussie reached the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 event in 2019. This year, she went all the way and lifted the trophy, marking her biggest achievement on American soil so far.

The World No. 1 will be keen to carry the momentum into the year's final Slam.

#3 Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova at the 2021 National Bank Open.

Karolina Pliskova has rediscovered her best form in recent weeks. She heads to the US Open on the back of a runner-up finish in Montreal and a semi-final appearance in Cincinnati.

But those aren't the only strong results that Pliskova has posted in the US Open series in recent years. The big-serving Czech also reached the quarterfinals at both WTA 1000 tournaments back in 2019.

Pliskova's first ever appearance in a Grand Slam final came at the US Open back in 2016, when she was beaten by Angelique Kerber. The Czech will hope to go one better this time around and take home the title.

#2 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2020 US Open.

Defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka could well be the woman to beat at Flushing Meadows this year. The Japanese has provided ample evidence of her prowess on the North American hardcourts over the years.

And while Osaka might not have had the best preparation for the US Open this year, her past performances are a testament to her ability to raise her game on the big stage.

Victoria Azarenka at the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Victoria Azarenka put together an impressive 11-1 record during the American swing last year. The Belarusian took home the title at the Western & Southern Open and then reached the final at the US Open.

Azarenka's run to the quarterfinals at this year's National Bank Open helped her edge Osaka to the spot in the power rankings. The 32-year-old has been in top form throughout the season and with a game that is tailor-made for the US hardcourts, she could well post another strong result this year.

Honorable mentions

The in-form Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic, as well as breakout performers from the US Open series in the last two years, including Jennifer Brady, Shelby Rogers, and Jil Teichmann are some of the names that have an outside chance at staging a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

