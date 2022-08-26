US Open 2022: 3 dark horses for the women's singles tournament ft. Amanda Anisimova

The women's singles draw for the US Open has been released and we are in for two weeks of some scintillating tennis. Several top players will be competing this year and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Last year, Emma Raducanu won the tournament by beating Leylah Fernandez in the final. The Brit is seeded 11th and expectations will not be too high for her as she hasn't enjoyed a particularly impressive season.

Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament and the likes of Simona Halep, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Ons Jabeur are also capable of giving a challenge for the title. The likes of Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari are also in the running.

Some players may not be highly-favored to win, but are capable of having a long run at the US Open.. On that note, let's take a look at three dark horses for the women's singles tournament.

#1. Caroline Garcia

Caroline Garcia has produced some impressive performances over the past couple of months and returned to the top 20 after winning her third WTA 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

- Back in Top 20 Caroline Garcia is now 3-0 in WTA 1000 finals. Since the start of June:- Won more matches than any player over that span.- Won 3 titles on 3 surfaces (Bad Homburg, grass; Warsaw, clay; Cincinnati, hard)- 4-0 vs. Top 10 (Swiatek, Sakkari, Pegula, Sabalenka)- Back in Top 20 https://t.co/HjoaAmp6u8

The Frenchwoman will enter the US Open full of confidence and will be eager to go long in the competition. Garcia's draw could see her face Beatriz Haddad Maia and if she beats the Brazilian, her most likely opponent in the last 16 could be Maria Sakkari.

Considering her form, it is unlikely that Garcia will lose to Sakkari and she could reach the quarterfinals of the US Open. Here, the Frenchwoman could have it tough as she might face Simona Halep or Coco Gauff.

#2. Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova has produced some impressive performances this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open and Wimbledon. The 20-year-old is seeded 24th at the US Open and should be able to reach the last 16 of the tournament without much trouble.

Here, things will start to get difficult for Anisimova as Iga Swiatek could be her most likely opponent. The American has the capability of giving the Pole a tough fight and if she gets to the quarterfinals, she has a good chance of matching her run at Roland Garros in 2019.

#3. Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina has produced some impressive performances so far this season. She reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open and also made it to the last four of the Italian Open.

The Russian returned to the top 10 of the WTA rankings by winning the Silicon Valley Classic, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka in the process. Kasatkina will be eager to have a good run at the US Open and she should be able to reach the last 16, where a potential clash against Ons Jabeur beckons.

If the Russian is at her best and makes as few errors as possible, she could enjoy a good outing at Flushing Meadows.

WTARussians @WTArussians



A late wildcard to the event, Dasha is looking for more match time this week ahead of the US Open.



[📽: Top seed Daria Kasatkina narrowly avoids the upset as she recovers to beat Greet Minnen 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of the Granby Championships!A late wildcard to the event, Dasha is looking for more match time this week ahead of the US Open.[📽: @WTA TV] Top seed Daria Kasatkina narrowly avoids the upset as she recovers to beat Greet Minnen 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of the Granby Championships!A late wildcard to the event, Dasha is looking for more match time this week ahead of the US Open.[📽: @WTA TV] https://t.co/FKzblc9YeG

