US Open 2022: 3 male players to reach third round at all four Grand Slams this year ft. Rafael Nadal

With the fourth day's action of the US Open concluding on Thursday, the third round of the competition has taken shape.

Some familiar names and a few surprise ones have reached this stage of the tournament. That includes three former winners, including defending champion Daniil Medvedev, who is yet to drop a set all week.

Five American men - led by Frances Tiafoe - have reached the Round of 32 in New York. That's the strongest representation of any nation at this stage of the tournament. Spain and Britain are second with four players apiece.

12 p.m. ET

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff



7 p.m. ET

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Meanwhile, only three players among the 32 left in the draw have made the third round at all four Grand Slams this year. On that note, here's a look at the trio:

#1. Carlos Alcaraz (2021 US Open quarterfinalist)

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment. The Spaniard has had a rousing start to his young career, especially this season. He has won a joint tour-leading four titles - including two Masters 1000 tournaments.

Alcaraz has also done well at the Majors this year - reaching at least the third round in all four events. The World No. 4 lost to Matteo Berrettini in a fifth set tiebreak at the Australian Open, recovering from two sets down only to fall short.

The 19-year-old then made his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros, where he fell to Alexander Zverev in a fourth set tiebreak. At his next stop at Wimbledon, Alcaraz made the second week but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Back at the scene of his first Major quarterfinal, Alcaraz reached the third round in New York without dropping a set. The 19-year-old is one of four players who could leave New York in the next fortnight as the World No. 1. However, Alcaraz needs to at least reach the final to stand a chance of doing so.

The Spaniard will take on Jenson Brooksby for a place in the second week as he seeks a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

#2. Jannik Sinner (Three-time Major quarterfinalist)

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Jannik Sinner, like Alcaraz, is one of the best young players in the sport at the moment.

The 21-year-old, a three-time Major quarterfinalist, won his lone title of the year in Umag when he beat fellow young gun Alcaraz to improve to 6-1 in the singles finals.

Needless to say, Sinner has performed well at the Majors this year. He made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian then made the second week at Roland Garros, retiring against Andrey Rublev.

Sinner reached his third Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, where he gave eventual champion Novak Djokovic an almighty fright. The Italian went up two sets against the 21-time Major winner before Djokovic regrouped and went on to win his seventh title at the grasscourt Major.

Sinner was taken the distance by Daniel Altmaier in New York before he saw off American Christopher Eubanks in straight sets to reach the third round.

Sinner will next take on Brandon Nakashima in the third round on Saturday.

#3. Rafael Nadal (22-time Major winner)

Rafael Nadal has made it to the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Rafael Nadal is on a roll this season, despite being plagued by multiple injuries. The 36-year-old is 37-4 on the season, including a perfect 21-0 in Majors.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner won his second Australian Open earlier this year before winning a record-extending 14th triumph at Roland Garros. Nadal then made the Wimbledon semifinals but had to pull out of the tournament after sustaining an abdominal tear in his quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz.

Returning to action after a six-week layoff, the four-time US Open winner lost in the opening round in Cincinnati but has reached the third round in New York. Nadal recovered from a set and a break down against Fabio Fognini to make the Round of 32.

The former World No. 1 will now take on Richard Gasquet on Saturday for a place in the second week of the US Open.

