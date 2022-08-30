US Open 2022: 7 players whose parents were also tennis professionals ft. Taylor Fritz & Casper Ruud

The last Grand Slam of the year - the US Open - kicked off on Monday in New York, with singles players in the top half in action.

This year's edition has made news for many reasons. It's the first US Open in 24 years not to feature either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic for contrasting reasons. While Federer is absent due to injury, Djokovic cannot enter the US because of his COVID-19 vaccination status. The 2022 US Open is also the last tournament for the retiring six-time winner Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, this year at Flushing Meadows, there are a few sons and daughters of yesteryear players in action. On that note, here's a look at seven of them in no particular order:

#7 Sebastian Korda (son of Petr Korda)

Sebastian Korda in action

Son of 1998 Australian winner Petr Korda, Sebastian Korda opened his US Open campaign with a four-set win over Facundo Bagnis.

In the process, the World No. 52 notched up his first win at his home Grand Slam in his third attempt, having fallen at the opening hurdle in the last two years. Korda will next take on compatriot Tommy Paul for a place in the third round.

The 22-year-old reached the third round at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year.

#6 Brandon Holt (son of 2-time US Open winner Tracy Austin)

Brandon Holt upset Taylor Fritz on Monday.

The son of two-time US Open winner (1979 and 1981) Tracy Austin, Brandon Holt was in action at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Reaching the main draw through qualifying, Holt recovered from a set down to upset his illustrious compatriot Taylor Fritz in four sets. The World No. 303 won the second set in a tiebreak to level proceedings before dropping only seven more games to notch up the biggest win of his career.

Following his win, Holt shared a warm embrace with his mother - the youngest ladies' singles champion at Flushing Meadows - on the sidelines.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Brandon Holt celebrates his first Sports are incredible.Brandon Holt celebrates his first #USOpen win with his mom and 2x champion, Tracy Austin. Sports are incredible.Brandon Holt celebrates his first #USOpen win with his mom and 2x champion, Tracy Austin. https://t.co/i5AgMVDZu5

The California native will next take on Pedro Cachin as he hopes to continue his Grand Slam adventure in New York.

#5 Ben Shelton (son of Bryan Shelton)

Ben Shelton in action at the 2022 US Open

Former American player Bryan Shelton's son, Ben Shelton made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the US Open on Monday. The 19-year-old received a wildcard for the event and gave an almighty fright to Nuno Borges in the first round. The left-hander saved a match point in the fourth set to force a decider but ran out of steam against his more experienced Portuguese opponent.

José Morgado @josemorgado



25yo Nuno Borges, a College Tennis great himself, beats the NCAA champ Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(8), 6-3 to reach the 2nd round of the



4h05.



Naturally one of the most special wins of his career.



[getty] FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM MAIN DRAW WIN.25yo Nuno Borges, a College Tennis great himself, beats the NCAA champ Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(8), 6-3 to reach the 2nd round of the #USOpen 4h05.Naturally one of the most special wins of his career.[getty] FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM MAIN DRAW WIN.25yo Nuno Borges, a College Tennis great himself, beats the NCAA champ Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(8), 6-3 to reach the 2nd round of the #USOpen.4h05.Naturally one of the most special wins of his career.[getty] https://t.co/br4nf4Yr8m

Borges became only the sixth Portuguese player to win a Grand Slam main draw match. He will next take on Wu Yibing in the second round. Yibing defeated 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round and became the first Chinese male player to win a Grand Slam match in the Open Era.

#4 Nicholas Godsick (son of Mary Joe Fernandez)

Nicholas Godsick will be in action at Flushing Meadows this week.

The son of three-time Major winner Mary Joe Fernandes - Nicholas Godsick - will be in action in the men's doubles event at the US Open. The 17-year-old's father, Tony Godsick, also happens to be Roger Federer's long-time agent.

Nicholas Godsick will partner with Ethan Quinn against Nikoloz Basilashvili and Hans Hach in the first round. Nicholas' mother, Mary Joe Fernandes, reached the Australian Open final twice (1990, 1992) and the Roland Garros final once (1993).

Her best appearance at the US Open was a semifinal appearance in 1990, losing to eventual winner Gabriela Sabatini.

#3 Taylor Fritz (Kathy May's son)

Taylor Fritz (right) bit the dust on the first day at Flushing Meadows.

Kathy May's son, Taylor Fritz, was one of the high-profile casualties on the first day of action at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The 10th seed - touted as one of the dark horses for the title - fell short against qualifier Brandon Holt despite taking the opening set. After Holt took the second set, Fritz faded away as he dropped to a 6-7 record at his home Grand Slam.

US Open Tennis @usopen



The dream run continues for Brandon Holt. From qualifying to Round 2.The dream run continues forBrandon Holt. From qualifying to Round 2.The dream run continues for 🇺🇸 Brandon Holt. https://t.co/vtSYuA1BUE

May reached her only quarterfinal at the US Open in 1978, losing to Wendy Turnbull.

#2 Casper Ruud (son of Christian Ruud)

Casper Ruud is through to the US Open second round.

The son of former Norway No. 1 Christian Ruud - Casper Ruud - opened his Flushing Meadows campaign with a straight-sets win over Kyle Edmund on Monday.

Casper - who reached his first Major final at Roland Garros this year (lost to Rafael Nadal) - is one of four players in contention to leave New York as the World No. 1. The others are Nadal himself, current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

US Open Tennis @usopen Casper Ruud with a complete performance in Round 1! Casper Ruud with a complete performance in Round 1! https://t.co/Gci11DLdFY

Ruud needs to reach at least the final to have a chance of doing so. The fifth seed will next take on Dutchman Tim van Rihthoven for a place in the third round. He has never reached the second week in New York but will fancy a deep run at the Major this year.

#1 Elizabeth Mandlik (daughter of 1985 US Open winner Hana Mandlikova)

Elizabeth Mandlik will be in action at the US Open.

Hana Mandlikova's daughter, Elizabeth Mandlik, opened her Flushing Meadows campaign with a three-set win over Tamara Zidansek.

Mandlik needed a wildcard to get into the tournament, having only notched up her first tour-level win earlier this year. She will next take on fifth seed Ons Jabeur for a place in the third round.

Randy Walker @TennisPublisher Petr Korda’s son, Tracy Austin’s son, Bryan Sheldon’s son, Mary Joe Fernandez’s son, Kathy May’s son, Christian Ruud’s son and Hana Mandlikova’s daughter all playing main draw of 2022 #USOpen Petr Korda’s son, Tracy Austin’s son, Bryan Sheldon’s son, Mary Joe Fernandez’s son, Kathy May’s son, Christian Ruud’s son and Hana Mandlikova’s daughter all playing main draw of 2022 #USOpen

Mandlikova won one of her four Major singles titles at Flushing Meadows (1985) - beating two-time defending champion Martina Navratilova in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan