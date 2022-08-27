US Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Home favorite Amanda Anisimova will take on Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Anisimova has performed consistently throughout the season. She started the year by winning her second career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. The 20-year-old made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she was defeated by eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

She hit a bit of a rough patch after this, winning a total of two matches across her next three events before raiding her level at the start of the clay season. She made it to the semifinals in Charleston and followed it up with successive quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. The American capped it off with a fourth-round exit from the French Open.

Anisimova continued her good run of form during the grass swing as well, reaching the last eight at the Bad Homburg Open and Wimbledon. She resumed her hardcourt season with yet another quarterfinal finish, this time at the Silicon Valley Classic.

She then lost in the second round of the Canadian Open. An injury forced her to withdraw prior to her second-round contest in Cincinnati. Her best result at the US Open was a third-round appearance in 2020.

Yulia Putintseva at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Putintseva started the season with consecutive opening-round losses at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. She grabbed her first main draw win at Indian Wells, where she advanced to the second round. The 27-year-old went a round further in Miami.

The highlight of Putintseva's clay season was reaching the semifinals of the Istanbul Cup. She lost in the second round of the French Open and failed to win a match at Wimbledon later on. The Kazakh resumed playing on clay after this and reached another semifinal in Budapest.

Putintseva reached her second quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level at the Canadian Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula. She was unable to maintain this momentum as she made first-round exits in Cincinnati and Cleveland. A quarterfinal appearance in 2020 remains her best result at the US Open so far.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Anisimova leads Putintseva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter at this year's Charleston Open in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 20.5 (-120) Yulia Putintseva +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-115)

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Their previous encounter ended up being an easy win for Anisimova, with Putintseva managing to snag just one break of serve in the entire match. She'll need to do better this time around.

Both players are known for their aggressive hitting, but the Kazakh incorporates more variety in her game compared to her opponent. If she's able to get the 20-year-old on the move frequently, the tide might turn in her favor. However, Putintseva's serve is susceptible to breaking down from time to time. Against a solid returner like Anisimova, that could spell doom for her.

The American is returning from an injury that caused her to withdraw from Cincinnati. If she's not at her best or off to a slow start, Putintseva could run away with the match. However, a fully healthy Anisimova should face no trouble otherwise.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

