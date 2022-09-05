US Open 2022 American players' TV schedule today: When are Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe and Danielle Collins playing? - Complete list | Day 8

Day 8 of the US Open will see 35 American players in action, including three in the last 16 of the singles tournaments. Eighth seed Jessica Pegula will be up against 21st seed Petra Kvitova while 19th seed Danielle Collins will face sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka.

However, the most highly-anticipated match will be between Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe. Plenty of other Americans will also feature in the doubles and juniors tournaments and the local fans will be eager to see them progress further at the US Open.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for the local players competing on Day 8 of the competition:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jessica Pegula will face Petra Kvitova at the last 16 of the US Open

(8) Jessica Pegula vs (21) Petra Kvitova (first match on court, starts at 12 pm local time)

(22) Frances Tiafoe vs (2) Rafael Nadal (second match on court, after Pegula vs Kvitova)

Court 17

(12) Caroline Dolehide / Storm Sanders vs (7) Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(6) Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs vs (11) Marta Kostyuk / Zhang Shuai (second match on court, after DOlehide / Sanders vs Xu/ Yang)

Caty McNally / Taylor Townsend vs Dalma Galfi / Bernarda Pera (third match on court, after Krawczyk / Schuurs vs Kostyuk / Zhang)

Court 5

Alexander Frusina / Alexander Razeghi vs Branko Duric / Tiago Pereira (third match on court, after Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski)

Cooper Woestendick / Mitchell Lee vs (3) Martin Landaluce / Rodenas (fourth match on court, after Frusina / Razeghi vs Duric / Pereira)

Court 10

(13) Johanne Svendsen vs (WC) Catherine Hui (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Martin Landaluce vs (Q) Hudson Rivera (second match on court, after Svendsen vs Hui)

Ozan Baris vs (3) Killian Feldbausch (third match on court, after Landaluce vs Rivera)

Court 13

Alexis Blokhina vs Amelie van Impe (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(11) Jakub Nikod vs (11) Kyle Kang (second match on court, after Blokhina vs Van Impe)

Court 4

(WC) Leanid Boika vs Connor Henry van Schwalkyk (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Paul Inchauspe / Cooper Williams vs Gerard Campana Lee / Jeremy Jin (fourth match on court, after Celine Naef vs Raquel Gonzalez Vilar)

Court 6

Hynek Barton vs Cooper Williams (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Sayaka Ishii / Lanlana Tararudee vs Ava Krug / Valeria Ray (fourth match on court, after Olaf Pieczkowski vs Gilles-Arnaud Bailly)

Alanis Hamilton / Capucine Jauffret vs Charlotte Kampenaers-Pocz vs Sara Saito (fifth match on court, after Ishii / Tararudee vs Krug / Ray)

Court 7

Ella Seidel vs (WC) Shannon Lam (second match on court, after Irina Balus vs Luca Udvardy)

Aidan Kim vs (9) Coleman Wong (third match on court, after Seidel vs Lam)

(1) Edas Butvilas / Coleman Wong vs Aidan Kim / Learner Tien (fifth match on court after Constantinos Koshis / Connor Henry van Schalkwyk vs Dylan Dietrich / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo)

Court 9

Natalie Block / Piper Charney vs Georgia Pedone / Federica Ugresi (fourth match on court, after Alex Eala vs Nina Vargova)

Court 11

(WC) Jonah Braswell vs Patrick Brady (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(3) Liv Hovde vs Aruzhan Sagandikova (second match on court, after Braswell vs Brady)

(14) Yaroslav Demin vs Darwin Blanch (third match on court, after Hovde vs Sagandikova)

(16) Michael Zheng vs William Jansen (fourth match on court, after Demin vs Blanch)

Court 12

(4) Nishesh Basavareddy vs Dylan Dietrich (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(WC) Bryce Nakashima vs Juan Manuel la Serna (second match on court, after Basavareddy vs Dietrich)

(1) Sofia Costoulas vs (WC) Valerie Glozman (third match on court, after Nakashima vs La Serna)

(5) Solana Sierra vs (WC) Iva Jovic (fourth match on court, after Costoulas vs Glozman)

Bryce Nakashima / Hudson Rivera vs Mihai Coman / Hayato Matsuoka (fifth match on court, after Sierre vs Jovic)

Court 14

Melis Ercan / Amelia Waligora vs Alexis Blokhina / Annabelle Xu (fourth match on court, after Ella McDonald vs Mirra Andreeva)

Court 15

(WC) Capucine Jauffret vs Weronika Ewald (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Where to Watch US Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022- Match timings

The matches at the US Open start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Stadium Star time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 5 September 11 am ET, 5 September 11 am ET, 5 September India 9: 30 pm IST, 5 September 8: 30 pm IST, 5 September 8: 30 pm IST, 5 September

