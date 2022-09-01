Create

US Open 2022 American players' TV schedule today: When are Venus/Serena Williams, Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe playing? - Complete list | Day 4

2022 US Open - Day 1
Serena Williams will partner sister Venus in their women's doubles first-round on Day 4 of the 2022 US Open.
Vedant Chandel
Vedant Chandel
ANALYST
Modified Sep 01, 2022 05:43 AM IST

Fans will be in for a double delight as two of the sport's biggest legends — Venus and Serena Williams will step out to open the night session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 4 of the 2022 US Open. The Williams sisters are scheduled to take on Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

In singles, top-ranked American Jessica Pegula will hope to keep the home hopes alive as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The likes of Frances Tiafoe, Danielle Collins and former champion Sloane Stephens will also present their challenge in front of rousing fan support on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the complete schedule for American players in action on Day 4 at Flushing Meadows:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Serena Williams/Venus Williams vs Linda Noskova/Lucie Hradecka

Louis Armstrong

Pegula will take on Aliaksandra Sasnoich on Louis Armstrong.
Pegula will take on Aliaksandra Sasnoich on Louis Armstrong.

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(8) Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Followed by: (13) Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Carla Bucsa vs (10) Danielle Collins

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(Third match) (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Daria Saville/Leylah Fernandez

Followed by: (23) Frances Tiafoe vs James Kuebler

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(Third match) (17) Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima

Court 13

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Lauren Davis vs (28) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

CountryStart time on Arthur AsheStart time on Louis ArmstrongStart time on Grandstand and other courts
USA and Canada12 pm ET, 1 September11 am ET, 1 September11 am ET, 1 September
India9.30 pm IST, 1 September8.30 pm IST, 1 September 8 30 pm IST, 1 September

Also Checkout:- US Open 2022 Results

Edited by Anirudh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...