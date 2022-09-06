US Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Andrey Rublev vs (22) Frances Tiafoe.

Date: September 7, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 11 Andrey Rublev will take on home favorite Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Rublev defeated Laslo Djere, Kwon Soon-woo, and Denis Shapovalov to reach the fourth round, where he was up against Cameron Norrie. Both players defended their serve for most of the opening set. The Russian snagged the decisive break in the ninth game, following which he bagged the set by serving it out.

Rublev secured an early break of serve in the second set to lead 3-1. Norrie tried his best but wasn't able to come back from this deficit as the 24-year-old took another set to further extend his lead.

The Russian once again went up a break to lead 3-2 in the third set. Norrie finally managed to break his opponent's serve for the first time in the match to level the score. A hold of serve by the Brit put him in the lead at 4-3. However, the Russian stepped up his game to run away with the next three games and win the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Rublev has now reached the quarterfinals here for the third time in his career.

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open.

Following wins over Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler, and Diego Schwartzman, Tiafoe made it to the fourth round of the US Open. He then faced the tough task of taking on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who was undefeated at the Majors this year.

Tiafoe drew first blood in the seventh game of the opening set to go 4-3 up. After another couple of games, he clinched the set by serving it out with ease. Nadal responded by taking the second set to level the match. This was the first set dropped by the American in the tournament.

Nadal was the first to blink in the third set as Tiafoe bagged a break to lead 4-3. The 24-year-old soon served out the set to put himself in the driver's seat. The Spaniard displayed signs of a comeback as he led 3-1 in the fourth set.

However, Tiafoe reeled off the next five games to win the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. He has now reached the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in his career.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

They have evenly split their previous couple of matches, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Rublev won their last match at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev +105 -1.5 (+175) Over 40.5 (-115) Frances Tiafoe -130 +1.5 (-250) Under 40.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 US Open - Day 6

Rublev was pushed to five sets a couple of times in the previous rounds but played his best match of the tournament to defeat Norrie in the fourth round. Tiafoe has been more steady compared to him, losing just one set so far that too against Nadal in the fourth round.

Rublev hit 11 aces in his previous match, while Tiafoe bettered that number with 18. Both had way more winners than unforced errors as well, indicating they played with measured aggression and control.

Tiafoe's forehand has been quite lethal so far, helping him dictate the proceedings and then land the killing blow. Rublev's an equally bit-hitter, battering his opponents with his powerful groundstrokes. However, his high-risk game often leads to a flurry of errors.

Tiafoe's slightly more consistent in this aspect. The American has been in better form so far and seems primed to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.

