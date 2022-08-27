US Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (24) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Former US Open champion Andy Murray will clash against 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Andy Murray has had a revival of sorts this year. The Brit was ranked World No. 134 when the season commenced but now finds himself inside the top-50 and is the current World No. 49.

Murray started the season off on the right foot by making it to the finals of the Sydney International, his first final since 2019. He, however, was unable to overcome Aslan Karatsev in the final encounter and thus lost out on a 47th career title.

Following that, the 35-year-old incurred many second-round losses. After sitting out the clay season (except for the Madrid Open), he reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Challenger on grasscourt but was halted by Denis Kudla. In the subsequent week, Murray reached his second final of the year at the Stuttgart Open but was dismissed by Matteo Berrettini this time around.

The former World No. 1 also made a showing in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Championships but couldn’t surpass Alexander Bublik.

Murray will enter the US Open after a third-round loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie at the Cincinnati Masters. He has amassed 20 wins and 14 losses this season.

Mimicking Murray’s record, Francisco Cerundolo, too, has recorded 20 wins and 14 losses. Cerundolo has had a breakthrough this season. After contesting a few Challenger events, the 24-year-old’s first significant tour-level result came at the Argentina Open, where he reached the quarterfinals but was defeated by fellow countryman Diego Schwartzman. The following week, he was again downed by Schwartzman in the semifinals of the Rio Open.

The Argentine made a glorious advance to his first Masters 1000 semifinal at the Miami Open. He then faced many bleak results before the Swedish Open, where he clinched his maiden ATP title by conquering compatriot Sebastian Baez in the final. He also reached the semifinals of the German Open but was knocked out by eventual winner Lorenzo Musetti.

Vansh @vanshv2k



Def Sousa 6-4 6-3

Def Ruud 6-4 3-6 7-5

Def Karatsev 7-5 6-1

Def PCB 6-3 6-2

Def Baez 7-6(4) 6-2



- #30 in the live rankings

- #20 in ATP Race to Turin



One of the best forehands in the game right now!



Cerundolo in BastadDef Sousa 6-4 6-3Def Ruud 6-4 3-6 7-5Def Karatsev 7-5 6-1Def PCB 6-3 6-2Def Baez 7-6(4) 6-2- #30 in the live rankings- #20 in ATP Race to TurinOne of the best forehands in the game right now! Cerundolo in Bastad 🏆🇦🇷🎉Def Sousa 6-4 6-3Def Ruud 6-4 3-6 7-5Def Karatsev 7-5 6-1Def PCB 6-3 6-2Def Baez 7-6(4) 6-2- #30 in the live rankings- #20 in ATP Race to TurinOne of the best forehands in the game right now! https://t.co/1gEd6TBCB8

Cerundolo will enter the US Open on the back of a first-round exit against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Cincinnati Masters.

Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The duo are yet to compete against each other. They have a head-to-head record of 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andy Murray -175 -3.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Francisco Cerundolo +137 +3.5 (-125) Under 38.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo maintains a controlled aggression in his encounters

Cerundolo makes for a resilient opponent. Although he made a first-round exit at Wimbledon, the youngster played a very commendable match against Rafael Nadal.

Cerundolo tries to maintain controlled aggression in his encounters. He is able to change the direction of his groundstrokes with great ease and uses this to gain the advantage in points. The 24-year-old also has a powerful forehand and consistently keeps his unforced errors count low.

Murray, meanwhile, is widely known to be one of the most proficient counterpunchers. He likes to switch between offense and defense ever so often and has improved his serve considerably in the last few months. He is very tactful with his shot selection but his forehand can be exploited and his movement back and forth is inconsistent in some matches.

There are no clear favorites for this encounter. The former US Open champion, however, may struggle with his stamina against the younger competitor. Cerundolo’s mindset playing against one of the greatest will be the deciding factor in this match.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in five sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan