US Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (13) Matteo Berrettini

Date: September 02, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview

2022 US Open - Day 3

Andy Murray will square off against 13th seed Matteo Berettini in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Former US Open champion Andy Murray has seen somewhat of a comeback after his injury break but has done well to recover and climb up the rankings. The British player, who started the season at World No. 134, is currently inside the top-50.

Murray began the year well by reaching the Sydney International finals, his first final appearance since 2019. He missed out on his 47th career victory as he was unable to defeat Aslan Karatsev in the decisive match.

After sitting out the clay season with the exception of playing at the Madrid Open, where he withdrew from his last 16 against his long-time rival Novak Djokovic. He marched on to the grasscourt season and reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Challenger before being ousted by Denis Kudla.

The following week at the Stuttgart Open, Murray made it to his second final of the year but was eliminated by Matteo Berrettini in three sets. Murray will enter the US Open after a third-round loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie at the Cincinnati Masters. He has amassed 22 wins and 14 losses so far this season.

He won his first-round match against Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. He struggled early-on in the second round but emerged victorious against home-hope Emilio Nava in four sets 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

ATP Tour @atptour



takes out Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 to advance to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016!



@usopen | #USOpen On @andy_murray takes out Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 to advance to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016! On 🔥@andy_murray takes out Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 to advance to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016!@usopen | #USOpen https://t.co/UFVut7bnAn

Matteo Berrettini, on the other end, has won 23 out of 32 matches so far this season. The Italian won the London Queen’s Club Tournament and the Stuttgart Open, defeating Filip Krajinović and Andy Murray, respectively.

After missing out on Wimbledon due to a covid positive report, Berrettini replicated his good form back at the Swiss Open. However, Casper Ruud put his impressive 12-match unbeaten run to an end in the summit clash.

Berrettini's form has since dipped following his run at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. Berrettini lost both of his first-round matches at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

In the first-round at the US Open, Matteo ousted Nicolas Jarry in a straight-sets victory 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. He faced tough competition in his second-round match against qualifier Hugo Grenier with a four-set victory 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-6(7).

2021 US Open - Day 8

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini Head to head

Murray has played the Italian three times and lost twice, with their most recent tie in the finals of the 2022 Stuttgart Open, where Murray lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, so their head-to-head stands at 2-1.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andy Murray +155 +3.5(-230) 38.5(-120 Over) Matteo Berrettini -200 -3.5(-240) 38.5(-115 Under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

2022 US Open - Day 3

The 13th seed will have an advantage due to his consecutive wins over the Brit. However, Andy has been gradually getting back to his old form and improving his movement with each tournament and Matteo has been facing a dip in form ever since his loss in the Swiss Open finals.

Andy Murray has been one of the four best players in men's tennis in the last 15 years. He has frequently challenged the 'Big 3' for the biggest titles in the sport and has looked close to his golden form of the past.

Matteo Berrettini has a decent record at Flushing Meadows. Since losing to Denis Kudla on his tournament debut in 2018, the Italian has made the second week of all three of his other visits.

This tie will be a true test for both players looking forward to reaching the second week of the tournament. If Berrettini attacks with his serve and pushes Murray on the back foot and on his forehand, the Italian will likely come through to reach the fourth round.

Pick: Matteo to win in 5 sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan