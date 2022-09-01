US Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (17) Caroline Garcia

Date: September 2, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia preview

Bianca Andreescu has a reached one final this season.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will face 17th seed Caroline Garcia in the third round of the tournament on Friday.

Andreescu has produced some promising performances so far this season and is on course for a resurgence. The Canadian reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the final of the Bad Homburg Open, where she was beaten by Garcia.

The World No. 48 faced Harmony Tan in the first round of the US Open and beat her 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a second-round clash against the in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Andreescu produced a fine performance to beat the Brazilian 6-2, 6-4 and book her place in the third round of the US Open.

Garcia has had a pretty good season so far, winning three titles, the most prestigious of which came in Cincinnati.

The Frenchwoman had to qualify for the main draw of the Western & Southern Open and later beat Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova to win her third WTA 1000 title. As a result, Garcia returned to the top 20 of the WTA rankings.

The 28-year-old was seeded 17th at the US Open and beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round. She then registered a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 victory over Anna Kalinskaya to seal her place in the third round of the competition.

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Garcia leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Andreescu following her 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 win in the Bad Homburg Open final this year.

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Garcia will enter the match as the favorite to win given her current form. However, someone of Andreescu's talent should not be written off as she will be in good spirits after overcoming a tough opponent rather convincingly.

The Canadian's game has a lot of variety and she has a lot of different ways of hitting her groundstrokes. Andreescu often bends while hitting her groundstrokes, thus using her entire body to generate as much power as she can. She can also mix things up through her effective and well-disguised drop shots.

Garcia will look to be aggressive from the start and make the most out of her service games. The Frenchwoman's powerful groundstrokes and on-court movement will come in very handy to cope with her opponent.

Andreescu and Garcia played out a thrilling match in the final at the Bad Homburg Open and we could have another exciting fixture in Flushing Meadows. This time, the Canadian might just manage to get the win and reach the last 16 of the US Open.

Pick: Andreescu to win in three sets.

