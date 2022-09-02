US Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs (28) Holger Rune.

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 9 Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Holger Rune in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Saturday.

After an easy win over Benoit Paire in the first round, Norrie took on Joao Sousa in the second round. The duo traded breaks at the start of the opening set but were soon back on serve. The Brit then won the last three games of the set to clinch it.

Norrie jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set. Sousa was unable to recover from this deficit as the 27-year-old bagged yet another set. Both players defended their serve well in the third set. With the Brit serving to stay in the set at 6-5, he saved a set point to take the set into a tie-break.

Norrie came out on top in the tie-break to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4). He'll now be aiming to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time.

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

Holger Rune scored his maiden win at the US Open by defeating Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets in the first round. He won the first couple of sets quite easily but was taken to a tie-break in the third set. He came through the contest with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(5) victory.

The teen was up against the big-serving John Isner in the second round. Isner defeated qualifier Federico Delbonis in straight sets in the opening round. However, he took a nasty fall during the match. While he was able to get past the initial hurdle, the American later revealed that he suffered a wrist fracture and will be pulling out of the tournament.

Thus, Rune advanced to the third round without needing to play a match. This is his best result since reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this year.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Norrie leads Rune 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter in three sets just a couple of weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -400 +1.5 (-800) Over 35.5 (-130) Holger Rune +280 -1.5 (+425) Under 35.5 (-110)

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 US Open.

Rune hasn't won consecutive matches since his run to the French Open quarterfinals, so he got quite lucky with Isner's withdrawal. In fact, since his loss in Paris, he has won just two matches.

Norrie, on the other hand, has had some good results, with a runner-up finish in Los Cabos and semifinals at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. Their most recent encounter took place just a couple of weeks ago. Rune put up a huge fight but came up short in the end.

The teenager is a little short on confidence at the moment. His overall game works quite well for the most part but tightens up under pressure. Norrie's a solid counterpuncher, so Rune will either need to be patient and engage in drawn-out rallies or keep the points short.

Based on their recent form, Norrie is the outright favorite to win this contest. Rune has the potential to make it a competitive match, but only if he's back to his best. Given how he has played over the last couple of months, it's hard to see him doing that. The Brit should move on to the next round with ease.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

