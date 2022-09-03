US Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs (LL) Corentin Moutet.

Date: September 4, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet preview

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 7 Casper Ruud will square off against lucky loser Corentin Moutet in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Sunday.

Ruud made it to the third round by defeating Kyle Edmund and Tim van Rijthoven, where 29th seed Tommy Paul awaited him. The Norwegian was off to a flying start as he led 4-1 in the first set. His opponent then won three games in a row to tie the score. He claimed the set after winning the eventual tie-break.

Paul led 3-1 in the second set but squandered his lead. The set also headed into a tie-break, with the American coming out on top this time. The third set featured four breaks of serve between them, with Paul wasting four set points at 6-5. This proved to be costly for him as Ruud bagged that set in the ensuing tie-break.

Both players remained steady on serve in the fourth set until the very end. Paul broke the Norwegian's serve in the final game of the set to win it and push the match to a decider.

While the match was a thrilling affair up until this point, the final set was quite one-sided. Ruud dished out a bagel to win the match 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-0 and reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 US Open.

Despite losing in the final round of the US Open qualifiers, Corentin Moutet made it to the main draw as a lucky loser. He led Stan Wawrinka by two sets before the Swiss had to retire due to an injury in the first round. He then defeated 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp to set up a third-round clash with Pedro Cachin.

Moutet jumped to a 3-1 lead to start the match and secured another break of serve to bag the opener. Cachin responded by taking the second set to level the match. After comfortable service holds to start the third set, the Frenchman won four games in a row to win the set.

Cachin won the first four games of the fourth set, with Moutet winning the next three. The Frenchman then won the last four games of the set to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -550 +1.5 (-1200) Over 38.5 (-115) Corentin Moutet +360 -1.5 (+550) Under 38.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

While Moutet has made the most of the opportunity by reaching the fourth round, he will need to raise his level considerably if he wants to defeat Ruud. The Norwegian was pushed to the limit by Paul in the third round but responded strongly by finishing the match in a dominant fashion.

Ruud struck 37 winners but committed 50 unforced errors in the previous round. However, he hit just one unforced error in the final set. If he brings that level right from the start in his next match, there's not much the Frenchman will be able to do.

Ruud's reaping the rewards of being more proactive in his games these days. While he has been an excellent defensive player, he has now turned up the aggression by a notch. He's looking to finish points early at times and his groundstrokes remain as steady as ever. Moutet has shown some brilliance on the court so far as well, but it won't be enough to get past the Norwegian.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh