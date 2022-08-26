US Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Kyle Edmund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs (PR) Kyle Edmund.

Date: August 29, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Casper Ruud vs Kyle Edmund preview

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

Fifth seed Casper Ruud will take on Britain's Kyle Edmund in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Monday.

Ruud kicked off his season at the ATP Cup, but failed to take Norway past the group stage. He was unable to compete in the Australian Open due to injury. He made a winning return to the tour, claiming his seventh career title at the Argentina Open.

Ruud lost in the third round at Indian Wells, but reached the final in Miami, going down to teen star Carlos Alcaraz. His clay season started off slow, but picked up steam as it progressed. He improved with every tournament and ultimately reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, where Rafael Nadal defeated him in straight sets.

Ruud's grass swing was underwhelming, concluding with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. He claimed another title on clay after that, winning the Swiss Open. The Norwegian then reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open, but was stunned by Ben Shelton in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Ruud is yet to progress beyond the third round of the US Open, and will be aiming to change that stat this year.

Kyle Edmund at the 2022 Citi Open

Kyle Edmund missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. He made his comeback at this year's Wimbledon, where he competed in the mixed doubles event. He teamed up with compatriot Olivia Nicholls, but the duo fell in the opening round.

Edmund then participated in a Challenger event, where he made it to the second round. His first ATP tournament since his return was the Citi Open. He defeated Yosuke Watanuki in the first round, but lost to Dan Evans thereafter.

Edmund's most recent tournament was the Winston-Salem Open, where he once again lost in the second round. Back in 2016, the Brit advanced to the fourth round of the US Open in his main draw debut. He'll be looking to channel some of that form as he looks to get back to his former level.

Casper Ruud vs Kyle Edmund head-to-head

The two have not faced off prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Casper Ruud vs Kyle Edmund odds

Casper Ruud vs Kyle Edmund prediction

Casper Ruud at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

With Edmund still on the comeback trail after a prolonged absence from the tour, Ruud will be heavily favored to come through this clash. However, the Brit is a former Grand Slam semifinalist, making the last four at the Australian Open in 2018.

Ruud was also stunned by Shelton, ranked outside the top 200, in Cincinnati. Edmund certainly has it in him to give the Norwegian a tough fight, provided he raises his level. The Brit's forehand is his major weapon and he's a pretty decent server too.

Ruud, on the other hand, has a steady game that's hard to break down. He's made some minor adjustments to his playing style of late, hitting his backhand slightly earlier while leaning towards a more aggressive brand of tennis.

Edmund is still miles away from where to needs to be to challenge top players. While Ruud did suffer a shock loss in Cincinnati, his US Open campaign should begin without a hitch.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

