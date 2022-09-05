US Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs (13) Matteo Berrettini.

Date: September 6, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

2022 French Open finalist Casper Ruud will take on 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

With wins over Kyle Edmund, Tim van Rijthoven and Tommy Paul, Ruud set up a fourth-round encounter with Corentin Moutet. The Norwegian dominated the opening set, reeling off five consecutive games to hand his opponent an opening set breadstick.

Ruud continued to dictate the proceedings in the second set as well, breaking Moutet's serve twice en route to nabbing it. The World No. 7 led 4-2 in the third set and was on the cusp of victory. However, the Frenchman fought back and took the set into a tie-break, which he ended up winning.

Ruud regrouped quickly in the fourth set as he jumped to a 4-1 lead. There were no slip-ups on his part this time, and he broke his opponent's serve one last time to win 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2. He has now reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time in his career.

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 US Open.

Matteo Berrettini reached the fourth round by defeating Nicolas Jarry, Hugo Grenier and Andy Murray. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stood between him and a quarterfinal spot in New York.

Davidovich Fokina got off to a strong start and led 3-0 in the opening set. This was enough for him to clinch the set later on. The Spaniard led by a break in the second set as well, but Berrettini staged a comeback to level the score and then bagged the set by winning the tie-break.

The Italian didn't take his foot off the pedal in the third set either, breaking his opponent's serve twice to take it. With his back against the wall, Davidovich Fokina raised his level to grab the fourth set and push the match to a decider.

Berrettini led 2-0 in the final set, but squandered his lead. Nevertheless, he secured another break of serve to go 3-1 up. He held on to his lead until the end, and broke the Spaniard's serve one final time to win 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. The Italian has now made it to the last eight here for the third time.

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Ruud leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Swiss Open in three sets.

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

Four of their five meetings have been on clay, with Berrettini winning their only match on hardcourt at the 2020 US Open. While the Italian is the better player on this surface, Ruud has made tremendous progress on it of late.

For Ruud, the World No. 1 ranking looms large and the pressure could possibly affect his performance.

Both players were tested in the previous round, with Berrettini being pushed to five sets. The Italian's serve will give him an edge in his upcoming match. He hammered 18 aces in the previous round and some impressive serving could once again sway the outcome in his favor.

Both players are more partial to their forehands, but Berrettini's power off that wing is superior. Ruud has struggled to counter that shot in the past and will need to be better prepared to handle it this time. The Norwegian's backhand is more steady, making his game a bit more well-rounded.

This is a match that could go down to the wire. Ruud has been in marginally better form, so he'll be considered the favorite here, but a Berrettini win wouldn't be a surprise.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in five sets.

