US Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (29) Tommy Paul vs (5) Casper Ruud

Date: September 02, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview

5th seed Casper Ruud will square off against home-hope Tommy Paul in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

After conceding a tight first set, Casper Ruud fought his way through to the third round by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven in four sets 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Ruud dismissed Kyle Edmund in straight sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.

The Norwegian is having a phenomenal season, picking up 40 wins and just 15 defeats. He deservedly reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 this year. The 23-year-old made his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open but fell short in the final hurdle against Rafael Nadal.

Ruud has collected three titles this season, taking his career tally to nine. He won the Argentina Open and successfully defended his Geneva Open and the Swiss Open title. Additionally, Ruud was a Masters 1000 runner-up at the Miami Open and reached the final four at two other Masters 1000 events - in Rome and most recently in Montreal.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, recently reached his career-high ranking of World No. 31. Currently ranked No. 34, Paul has had decent success this season. He has racked up 31 wins and 21 losses. The American made it to the significant rounds of a great many tournaments.

He progressed to the quarterfinals at Adelaide International 1, Adelaide International 2, the Mexican Open, the Queen’s Club championships, the Eastbourne International, the Atlanta Open and recently, the Canadian Open. He was also a semifinalist at the Delray Beach Open.

He beat compatriot Sebastian Korda in the second round of the US Open, coming through in five sets 6-0, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Paul required the deciding set to close out his first-round match as well, getting past Bernabe Zapata Miralles with a 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5 win.

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Paul and Ruud have clashed thrice before, with their head-to-head record standing at 2-1 in favor of the Norwegian. Ruud won their two recent encounters at the 2020 French Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

In their first-ever meeting, Paul was declared the winner at the 2017 Citi Open after Ruud retired mid-match, trailing in the third set 3-6, 7-5, 3-0 (ret.).

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Casper Ruud Tommy Paul

(Odds will be updated soon)

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul prediction

Ruud will enter the match-up as the slight favorite against the home hope. The 23-year-old has a clear edge over the 25-year-old in terms of matches won at the Grand Slam level.

The Norwegian likes to engage in physically demanding rallies and tries to wear his opponents out. He covers the court well and has a great backhand. He also uses his powerful forehand to dish out winners.

Paul, meanwhile, is a tactical player. He will also use his forehand to hit winners. The American likes to keep his opponents on their toes and hits every corner of the court. He also displays good defensive skills and rarely allows the ball to get past him.

Ruud, however, having beaten Paul twice at Grand Slams, will be aware of his game plan and place his shots accordingly to get the better of him. With some effort, the World No. 7 should be able to advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Ruud to win in five sets.

