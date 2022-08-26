US Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka preview

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Australian Open.

2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will face off against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Collins made a strong start to the season, but injuries have stopped her from gaining a semblance of momentum. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, going down to Ashleigh Barty in straight sets. An injury forced her to retire midway through her opening round contest in Dubai, which also saw her miss the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells.

She returned to action at the Miami Open and made it to the quarterfinals. She was sidelined once again for a month before making her comeback in Madrid. The American lost in the second round but performed slightly better in Rome, where she made it to the third round. Compatriot Shelby Rogers knocked her out of the French Open in the second round.

The 28-year-old followed it up with first-round exits at Wimbledon and later the Lausanne Open. Injuries have kept her on the sidelines since then, and she didn't compete in a single event in the lead-up to the US Open.

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka's had a decent season so far, though it has gotten progressively worse. She started the year by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set but withdrew before her match. Her title defence at the Australian Open came to an end in the third round at the hands of Amanda Anisimova.

She then made it to the second round at Indian Wells. She notched up her best result of the season by reaching the final in Miami, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. Her clay swing was rather brief. A second-round exit from Madrid was followed by an opening-round loss at the French Open.

An injury prevented Osaka from competing for a while. She returned to action at the Silicon Valley Classic, losing to Coco Gauff in the second round. Another injury forced her to retire during her first-round contest at the Canadian Open. The former World No. 1 lost to Zhang Shuai in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open last week. Osaka has arrived in New York on a three-match losing streak.

Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Osaka leads Collins 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at this year's Miami Open in straight sets.

Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Danielle Collins +145 -1.5 (+300) 2 sets (-200) Naomi Osaka -190 +1.5 (-500) 3 sets (+140)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Collins' last hardcourt match was her loss to Osaka in Miami. With the American returning from an injury lay-off, she's bound to be rusty. However, the four-time Major champion is far from her best at the moment.

Both players are fine ball-strikers, with each looking to outhit the other. However, Collins often struggles against big hitters and isn't able to execute her gameplan properly. Between them, the former World No. 1 is the better server, giving her yet another advantage.

Collins hasn't won a single set against Osaka in their previous three meetings. If she wasn't able to make an impact when she was fully healthy, it's hard to see her doing it now. While the American is a formidable opponent, the former US Open champion should be able to withstand the pressure and advance to the next round.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

