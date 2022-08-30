US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech
Date: August 31, 2022.
Tournament: US Open 2022.
Round: Second round (Round of 64).
Venue: New York, United States.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $60,102,000.
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.
Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday,
Medvedev was clinical in his first-round match against American Stefan Kozlov, defeating him 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. The Russian took some time to gage his opponent's unorthodox style, but soon found his footing.
Although Kozlov put up some resistance in the second set, Medvedev pounced when it mattered most, winning the last eight games of the match.
Arthur Rinderknech was up against compatriot Quentin Halys in the first round. The World No. 58 lost the first set but raised his game thereafter to win the match 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.
Rinderknech had a good build-up to the US Open, reaching the final of the ATP Challenger Granby in Canada, but will have to play out of his skin to challenge the World No. 1.
Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
The duo have never faced each other on the tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
*Odds will be updated when available*
Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite heading into this match.
The Russian looks at home on the quick American hardcourts. Aganst Kozlov, he won 76% of points behind his first serve and was able to break the American eight times in the match.
But he will face a completely different opponent in the second round. Rinderknech possesses a powerful serve and flat groundstrokes. He prefers to stick to the baseline during rallies and rarely approaches the net. He slammed 15 aces against Halys and produced 43 winners.
This match-up will favor Medvedev as he prefers playing against more defensive-minded opponents. The Russian has no problem being patient before pouncing when the opportunity arises.
Pick: Medvedev in straight sets.
