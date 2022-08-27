US Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Denis Shapvoalov at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

19th seed Denis Shapovalov will face off against Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Shapovalov's season has gone off the rails after a solid start. He was instrumental in Canada's triumph at the ATP Cup and gave Rafael Nadal a tough fight before losing to him in the Australian Open quarterfinals. After a couple of early exits, he reached the semifinals in Dubai.

Shapovalov then failed to win consecutive matches across his next three events. At the Italian Open, he stunned defending champion Nadal in the third round before losing to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals. The Canadian subsequently lost in the first-round of his next five tournaments.

Shapovalov snapped his losing streak by defeating Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of Wimbledon, but went down to Brandon Nakashima in the next round. He once again fell in the opening rounds of his next two events, the Citi Open and the Canadian Open.

Shapovalov won a couple of matches in Cincinnati to reach the third round, where he lost to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. He's a former quarterfinalist at the US Open, making the last eight in 2020.

Marc-Andrea Huesler at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.

Marc-Andrea Huesler's good results on the Challenger circuit helped him climb the rankings, and now he's making his presence felt on the ATP tour as well. He made his Grand Slam debut earlier this year after successfully qualifying for Wimbledon. However, he lost in the first round.

Huesler then reached the second round of the Swedish Open, following which he made his top 100 debut in the ATP rankings. The following week, he lost in the first round of the Swiss Open.

Huesler failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open. At the Winston-Salem Open, he defeated Mikael Ymer, Ilya Ivashka and Jack Draper to reach his second semifinal at the ATP level. He lost to Laslo Djere in two close sets.

Huesler is now set to make his main draw debut at the US Open.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -350 +1.5 (-650) Over 38.5 (-110) Marc-Andrea Huesler +240 -1.5 (+375) Under 38.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

On paper, Shapovalov should be the firm favorite to win this contest. However, he has been far from his best in recent weeks. He showed some signs of a brief resurgence in Cincinnati, and if he displays that same level here, he should be able to move on safely.

Huesler will also be feeling confident after his run at Winston-Salem. Like the Canadian, he's also a left-hander. He's got a pretty good serve and has a solid baseline game.

At his best, Shapovalov is one of the most talented ballstrikers around. But he needs to stay focused throughout the match, and at times he focuses on simply bashing the ball without a concrete plan.

Huesler has been making some waves recently, but he still hasn't scored a win against top players, that too in a Slam. If Shapovalov plays a little conservatively and keeps his double faults and unforced errors in check, he should be able to get across the finish line.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan