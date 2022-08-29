US Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 12:30 am GMT and 6 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

World No. 16 Diego Schwartzman will lock horns with home favorite Jack Sock in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Schwartzman's had a rather decent season so far. After a second-round exit from the Australian Open, he reached consecutive finals at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open. He then lost in the third round at Indian Wells, while making a first-round exit from Miami.

Schwartzman rebounded with a quarterfinal finish in Monte Carlo. He bettered that result by reaching the semifinals in Barcelona the following week. He was unable to win consecutive matches in Madrid and Rome, but managed to make the fourth round of the French Open.

Schwartzman's grass swing was dismal, ending with just one victory under his belt. The Argentinian competed in Canada and Cincinnati in the lead-up to the US Open, where he lost in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Schwartzman is a two-time quarterfinalist at the US Open, making the last eight in 2017 and 2019.

Jack Sock at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Jack Sock began the tour this season in Dallas, where he reached the second round. He made it to this stage in his next couple of tournaments at Delray Beach and Indian Wells as well. The American then suffered opening-round losses at Miami and Houston.

Sock failed to qualify for the French Open, but reached the third round at Wimbledon in singles from the qualifying rounds. He also competed in mixed doubles with Coco Gauff and made it to the semifinals. He concluded his grass swing with a second-round exit from Newport.

Sock resumed his hardcourt season in Atlanta, where he lost to Tommy Paul in the first round. He lost in the second round of the Citi Open the following week, but clinched the doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios. The 29-year-old failed to make it past the qualifying rounds in Cincinnati.

Sock's best result at the US Open has been a fourth-round appearance in 2016.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Sock leads Schwartzman 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2017 Italian Open in three sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diego Schwartzman -200 +1.5 (-375) Over 37.5 (-105) Jack Sock +155 -1.5 (+250) Under 37.5 (-135)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Schwartzman's results have been much better compared to Sock, so he'll be the favorite heading into this contest. However, most of the Argentinian's victories this season have been on clay, with his record on hardcourts being 7-6. It's only marginally better than his opponent's 4-6 record on the surface.

Sock's forehand is still a force to be reckoned with, though at times he's unable to execute that shot consistently over the course of a match. His serve is quite the weapon as well.

Schwartzman is a capable returner and leads the tour with respect to return games won this season. The American will need to execute his serve perfectly, or else his opponent will make things difficult for him.

Sock is a tough competitor, but he's far from the player he once was. While he's still excelling in doubles, his singles career appears to have hit a roadblock. He could give Schwartzman a run for his money, but the Argentinian should be able to withstand the challenge.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee