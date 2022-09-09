US Open 2022 final: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Ons Jabeur.

Date: September 10, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur will square off for the 2022 US Open title on Saturday.

Swiatek's results in the lead-up to the season's final Grand Slam didn't look that promising, but she has found her groove in New York. With victories over Jasmine Paolini, Sloane Stephens, Lauren Davis, Jule Niemeier, and Jessica Pegula, the World No. 1 made it to the semifinals, where Aryna Sabalenka awaited her.

The Belarusian drew first blood to lead 2-1, but Swiatek broke right back to level the score. Sabalenka secured another break of serve to go 3-2 up and didn't squander her advantage after this. She broke her opponent's serve one more time to take the opening set.

Swiatek responded strongly in the second set, breaking Sabalenka's serve thrice to clinch the set. The momentum swung in the Belarusian's favor in the first half of the deciding set as she led 2-0 and then 4-2. The World No. 1 looked down and out, but the match was far from over.

Swiatek swept the next four games in a row to win the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and reach her first final at the US Open and her third Major final overall.

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open.

Ons Jabeur accomplished a huge career milestone by reaching the Wimbledon final a couple of months ago, but came up short in the title round. Since then, her results have been a little underwhelming. But the 28-year-old has gotten better with every match at the US Open.

Jabeur defeated Madison Brengle, Elizabeth Mandlik, Shelby Rogers, Veronika Kudermetova, and Ajla Tomljanovic to set up a semifinal showdown against the in-form Caroline Garcia. The Tunisian was dialed in from the get-go, winning the first set by handing her opponent a breadstick.

Jabeur snagged an early break in the second set to lead 3-1. Garcia was unable to make any inroads on her opponent's serve and the Tunisian eventually served out the match to win 6-1, 6-3. She has now made it to her second straight Grand Slam final and her first in New York.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before, with the head-to-head being tied at 2-2. Swiatek won their previous encounter at the 2022 Italian Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -190 +1.5 (-500) Over 21.5 (-120) Ons Jabeur +160 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Italian Open.

Swiatek and Jabeur have been the best players on the WTA tour this year, so it's only fitting that these two are set to duke it out for the US Open crown. The Tunisian's level in the semifinal against Garcia was quite high. Her serve has worked really well and she didn't face a single break point in the previous round.

Swiatek, on the other hand, has been having some issues with her serve recently. She has lost serve a total of 11 times in her last two matches. However, the World No. 1 has made up for it by returning exceptionally. Her topspin-heavy forehand and equally consistent backhand are hard to break down.

Jabeur's a nightmare match-up for many players due to her varied style of play, but Swiatek found the answer to her tactics in their previous match in Rome quite easily. While the 21-year-old's level has been up and down, she has shown remarkable fighting spirit.

Swiatek's form in the championship rounds is on a different level altogether. She has contested 10 finals so far and has lost just one, which was her maiden WTA final back in 2019. She has won her last nine finals, all without dropping a set. Jabeur will provide a stern test, but expect the World No. 1 to lift the trophy on Saturday.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anirudh