US Open 2022: John Isner vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: John Isner vs Federico Delbonis

Date: August 30, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

John Isner vs Federico Delbonis preview

John Isner will take on Federico Delbonis in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Isner is in the midst of an inconsistent season. The big-serving American has won 19 of 35 matches, with his best result coming in Houston, where he lost to compatriot Reilly Opelka in the final.

He also had a good outing recently at the Cincinnati Masters, where reached the quarterfinals before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three tight sets.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



pushes past John Isner 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 to book his third consecutive semi-final at Stef survives @steftsitsipas pushes past John Isner 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 to book his third consecutive semi-final at #CincyTennis

Delbonis made his way into the US Open main draw through the qualifiers, scoring impressive wins over Zsombor Piros, Ethan Quinn and Jesper De Jong.

The Argentinian has not had the best couple of months, falling out of the top 100 in the ATP Rankings. His best result this season came in Buenos Aires in front of his home fans, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Since Federico Delbonis defeated Juan Martin del Potro in his final ATP match, his ranking has dropped from #42 to #132.



We're not saying it's cosmic retribution, but... it's a data point.



In a reversal of fortune, the Argentine defeats Jesper De Jong, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to qualify.

John Isner vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Delbonis leads the head-to-head against Isner 1-0. Their sole meeting came all the way back in 2014 on the clay courts of Nice, with Delbonis winning 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(6).

John Isner vs Federico Delbonis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games John Isner Federico Delbonis

*odds will be updated when available*

John Isner vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Isner serves during practice at the 2022 US Open

Isner will head into this first-round match as the favorite considering his current form and the fact that he is playing in familiar conditions.

Isner is known for having arguably the best serve on the tour, leading the ace count in the sport's history. Despite not having the greatest season, he has managed a few big wins against the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray.

Delbonis has struggled this season. Although he beat the American the last time they met, that result came on his favorite surface - clay.

Isner's massive serve on the quick hardcourts in New York will be extremely difficult for Delbonis to handle.

Pick: Isner in straight sets.

