US Open 2022: John Isner vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: John Isner vs Federico Delbonis
Date: August 30, 2022
Tournament: US Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: New York, United States
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $60,102,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six
John Isner vs Federico Delbonis preview
John Isner will take on Federico Delbonis in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.
Isner is in the midst of an inconsistent season. The big-serving American has won 19 of 35 matches, with his best result coming in Houston, where he lost to compatriot Reilly Opelka in the final.
He also had a good outing recently at the Cincinnati Masters, where reached the quarterfinals before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three tight sets.
Delbonis made his way into the US Open main draw through the qualifiers, scoring impressive wins over Zsombor Piros, Ethan Quinn and Jesper De Jong.
The Argentinian has not had the best couple of months, falling out of the top 100 in the ATP Rankings. His best result this season came in Buenos Aires in front of his home fans, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Casper Ruud in straight sets.
John Isner vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head
Delbonis leads the head-to-head against Isner 1-0. Their sole meeting came all the way back in 2014 on the clay courts of Nice, with Delbonis winning 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(6).
John Isner vs Federico Delbonis odds
*odds will be updated when available*
John Isner vs Federico Delbonis prediction
Isner will head into this first-round match as the favorite considering his current form and the fact that he is playing in familiar conditions.
Isner is known for having arguably the best serve on the tour, leading the ace count in the sport's history. Despite not having the greatest season, he has managed a few big wins against the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray.
Delbonis has struggled this season. Although he beat the American the last time they met, that result came on his favorite surface - clay.
Isner's massive serve on the quick hardcourts in New York will be extremely difficult for Delbonis to handle.
Pick: Isner in straight sets.