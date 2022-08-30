US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik.

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik preview

2022 US Open - Day 1

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round of the US Open on Tuesday

Jabeur has had an exceptional year so far. The Tunisian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2. She also had a stellar performance at Wimbledon, reaching her first Grand Slam final but losing to Elena Rybakina in the championship match.

Aside from her incredible Wimbledon run, she has also won the ATP 1000 Madrid Open and the ATP 500 German Open, bringing her tally to three career titles so far. She lost in the finals of both the Charleston Open and the Italian Open to Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

She won her first-round match against Madison Brengle 7-5 6-2. The 27-year-old will look forward to repeating her form from Wimbledon and making a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

At the other end, wildcard entry Elizabeth Mandlik will look forward to carrying on her mother's legacy at the US Open. The 21-year old is the daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova, who won the 1985 US Open.

Mandlik has had a successful season, winning 35 matches and losing 16. She has competed in more ITF matches than WTA matches this year. She holds seven ITF titles, with three of them coming this year – two in Brazil and one in the United States.

The youngster is ranked No. 144 in the WTA and is currently making her debut in the US Open main draw. She won an intense first-round encounter against former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek, 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4.

Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik head-to-head

The pair are yet to play against each other and head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Sets Ons Jabeur -700 -5.5(-250) 2 sets(-300) Elizabeth Mandlik +450 +5.5(+220) 3 sets(+210)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik prediction

2022 US Open - Day 1

Ons Jabeur will be the clear favorite to win this match, and her experience on the big stages and and big events will clearly give her an advantage over the youngster.

The Tunisian has a creative gamestyle and executes dropshots quite often, efficiently using it to keep her opponents on the move throughout. She also frequently makes use of her backhand slice to bring her opponents to the net.

Elizabeth Mandlik, making her debut appearance at the US Open this year, won't have much to lose and will therefore be in a position to not shy away from making difficult shots and great performances. While she has played admirably throughout this season and ar the US Open, the Tunisian will likely get past Mandlik comfortably.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.

