US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle preview

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur will take on Madison Brengle in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Jabeur has had a remarkable season this year. The Tunisian briefly held a career-high rank of World No. 2. She also had a glorious outing at Wimbledon where she reached her maiden Grand Slam final, but fell short against Elena Rybakina in the title clash.

Apart from that, the 27-year-old added two more WTA titles to take her tally to three. The World No. 5 was the champion at the Madrid Open as well as the German Open. She obtained flourishing results at the Charleston Open and the Italian Open, where she finished as the runner-up against Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek respectively.

She also significantly made the quarterfinals of the Sydney International, the Dubai Open, the Qatar Open, the Stuttgart Open and the Silicon Valley Classic but was unable to progress further in these tournaments.

Jabeur has accumulated an impressive 38 wins against 13 losses so far. She will contest the US Open after a round of 16 loss to Petra Kvitova at the Cincinnati Open. The Tunisian’s best showing at the US Open has been in the third round, a feat she has consistently achieved over the past three years in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Likewise, Brengle hasn’t gone past the third round (2015, 2020) at the US Open. The 32-year-old is yet to win a tour-level title in her career.

Her 2022 season has been rather unremarkable. The American was a quarterfinalist at the Adelaide International 2 and most recently at the Tennis in the Land Championship, which are her best results this year. On the Challenger circuit, she reached two other quarterfinals, in Saint-Malo and Vancouver.

Brengle has garnered 22 wins and as many defeats in 2022. She enters New York on the back of a quarterfinal defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Cleveland.

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -800 -5.5 (-138) Over 18.5 (-125) Madison Brengle +500 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Jabeur and Brengle have locked horns once before, in the qualifier of the 2020 Hobart International. Jabeur emerged on top in that encounter, so their head-to-head stands at 1-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Madison Brengle prediction

Ons Jabeur will be highly favored to win this match-up

Ons Jabeur will be highly favored to win this match-up. She displays great miscellany with her shot-making. The Tunisian executes dropshots quite often and quite efficiently to keep her opponents on the move throughout. She also frequently makes use of her backhand slice to bring her opponents to the net.

Brengle, meanwhile, will try to benefit from her quick movements around the court to tackle Jabeur's smart game style. She will look to disrupt the 27-year-old’s rhythm and sow seeds of doubt in her mind.

Jabeur, however, will rely on her excellent form and should ease through this encounter.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.

