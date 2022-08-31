US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Serena Williams will continue her bid for an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title on Day 3 of the 2022 US Open — stepping out at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her second-round encounter against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.
Joining the tennis legend at the centerpiece of an action-packed line-up will be the likes of men's top seed Daniil Medvedev, former No. 1 Andy Murray, and talented youngster Coco Gauff.
Fans will have plenty more to look forward to as well, with other top names including Maria Sakkari and Nick Kyrgios also looking to extend their stay in New York — along with home favorites Madison Keys and Tommy Paul. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(Starts at 12 pm local time)
Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava
Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Elena Ruse
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Serena Williams vs (2) Anett Kontaveit
Followed by: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech
Louis Armstrong
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(3) Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xiyu
Followed by: (20) Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi
Followed by: Nick Kyrgios vs Benjamin Bonzi
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Jack Draper vs (6) Felix Auger Aliassime
Followed by: (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Bianca Andreescu
Grandstand
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(5) Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik
Followed by: (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Grenier
Followed by: (29) Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda
Followed by: (13) Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova
Court 17
(Starts at 11 am local time)
Viktoria Kuzmova vs (31) Shelby Rogers
Followed by: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Camila Osorio
Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven
Followed by: (27) Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro
Where to watch US Open 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.
US Open 2022 - Match Timings
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.