US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Serena Williams will continue her bid for an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title on Day 3 of the 2022 US Open — stepping out at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her second-round encounter against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Joining the tennis legend at the centerpiece of an action-packed line-up will be the likes of men's top seed Daniil Medvedev, former No. 1 Andy Murray, and talented youngster Coco Gauff.

Fans will have plenty more to look forward to as well, with other top names including Maria Sakkari and Nick Kyrgios also looking to extend their stay in New York — along with home favorites Madison Keys and Tommy Paul. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava

Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Elena Ruse

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Serena Williams vs (2) Anett Kontaveit

Followed by: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Louis Armstrong

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(3) Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xiyu

Followed by: (20) Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi

Followed by: Nick Kyrgios vs Benjamin Bonzi

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Jack Draper vs (6) Felix Auger Aliassime

Followed by: (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Bianca Andreescu

Grandstand

Tommy Paul will be in action against Sebastian Korda on Grandstand.

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik

Followed by: (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Grenier

Followed by: (29) Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda

Followed by: (13) Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Viktoria Kuzmova vs (31) Shelby Rogers

Followed by: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Camila Osorio

Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven

Followed by: (27) Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand and other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 31 August 11 am ET, 31 August 11 am ET, 31 August India 9.30 pm IST, 31 August 8.30 pm IST, 31 August 8 30 pm IST, 31 August

