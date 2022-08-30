US Open 2022: Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda

Date: August 31, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview

Compatriots Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda will battle it out in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

29th seed Tommy Paul faced Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round on Monday. Paul found the task of closing out the encounter to be incredibly onerous. The American was stretched to five sets before he sealed the deal 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5. This marks the first time that Paul has advanced to the second round of his home Slam.

The 25-year-old has had decent success this year. He has recorded 30 wins against 21 losses so far this season. Paul made it to the deciding stages of numerous tournaments. He was a quarterfinalist at Adelaide International 1, Adelaide International 2, the Mexican Open, the Queen’s Club Championships, the Eastbourne International, the Atlanta Open and the Canadian Open. Additionally, he was a semifinalist at the Delray Beach Open.

The American hogged the limelight when he caused a huge upset after saving a match point against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Canadian Open. He entered Flushing Meadows on the back of a second-round exit against Denis Shapovalov at the Cincinnati Masters.

Sebastian Korda, on the other hand, has collected 23 wins and 16 losses. The young American has been inconsistent this year and has therefore entered the US Open as an unseeded player. Korda reached a career-high ranking of World No. 30 in May, but has since collapsed to World No. 52.

His best results this year have come in the semifinals of the Estoril Open, the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, where he was unsuccessful in defending his title, and more recently, the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

Korda faced Facundo Bagnis in the first round at Flushing Meadows. The 22-year-old did not score the smoothest of wins as he lost the first set to the Argentine. Korda edged over his opponent in the second set tie-break and then revived himself to settle the match in four sets 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-1. Like his fellow American, this is Korda’s first time entering the second round in New York.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Paul and Korda have clashed thrice before, all in 2021. Korda has gotten the better of Paul on all three occasions - at the Delray Beach Open, where he was the champion, the Emilia-Romagna Open and the San Diego Open.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Tommy Paul +110 Sebastian Korda -138

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda prediction

This will be the first time the duo will face each other at a Grand Slam. Both are equally inexperienced at Flushing Meadows.

Paul is a versatile player and will likely rely on his powerful forehand to hit winners. The 25-year-old is an easy mover on the court and it's tough to get balls past him. He likes to outplay his opponents by prolonging rallies and pushing them into every corner.

Korda, meanwhile, will make use of frequent volleying and net play to disrupt Paul’s rhythm and bring him forward. He has a decent service game and will use it to earn free points. The 22-year-old is an aggressive hitter and is expected to use his tidy shots to extract errors from his opponent.

Although this match-up has no clear favorite, Korda’s favorable results against Paul may give him the edge over his older countryman.

Pick: Korda to win in four sets.

