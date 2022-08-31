US Open 2022: Top 3 upsets on Day 2 ft. Emma Raducanu

The second day of the US Open was not as eventful as the first in terms of upsets. That's because most seeded players made it unscathed into the next round.

Four-time winner Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record-equalling fifth Flushing Meadows title with a four-set win over Rinky Hijikata. Another former winner, Marin Cilic (2014), had no issues negotiating the opening hurdle in New York.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, Borna Coric, Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins also moved through to the second round.

However, there were a few upsets on the day. Here's a look at the top three on the second day of action at Flushing Meadows:

#3 Elise Mertens (32) lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Elise Mertens bit the dust in the first round at the US Open on Tuesday.

Elise Mertens, seeded 32nd, was one of three seeds to fall on the second day of the US Open.

The Belgian - a two-time singles quarterfinalist and former doubles champion in New York - made a bright start against Irina-Camelia Begu, taking the opener. However, Mertens faded as Begu upped her level - dropping only five games in the next two sets to reach the next round.

Romanian Tennis @WTARomania Another great comeback win for Irina. Gotta love how she never gives up and will fight till the end for 3 sets if needed. Irina Begu defeated Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Another great comeback win for Irina. Gotta love how she never gives up and will fight till the end for 3 sets if needed. Irina Begu defeated Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. https://t.co/m6rkE157v3

It was Mertens' earliest loss at Flushing Meadows since 2017 - making two quarterfinals and as many fourth-round appearances - before falling to Begu on Tuesday.

The Romanian will now take on Yue Yuan on Thursday for a place in the third round.

#2 Amanda Anisimova (24) lost to Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3

Amanda Anisimova lost in the first round at the US Open on Tuesday.

Amanda Anisimova was another seed to fall by the wayside on the second day of action at the US Open.

The 24th seed lost to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets. Anisimova later revealed that she was playing with a foot injury she sustained in Cincinnati, which hindered her against Putintseva.

Anisimova converted only one of her 14 break points. Of course, four fewer winners and 20 more unforced errors than her opponent didn't help the American on the night.

Nevertheless, the World No. 24 has had a good season, rising from No. 78 to the top 30, winning the title at the Melbourne Summer Set and reaching the Wimbledon last eight.

Meanwhile, Putintseva - a three-time Major quarterfinalist - will take on Jule Niemeier for a place in the third round. The Kazakh girl reached the last eight at the US Open two years ago - a run she would like to emulate or even better.

#1 Emma Raducanu (11) lost to Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-3

Emma Raducanu lost in the first round at the US Open on Tuesday.

A year after her fairy-tale run to the title, Emma Raducanu came a cropper in the first round in New York.

The teenager lost serve seven times and squandered a 3-1 lead in the second as she fell to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, creating a piece of unwanted history. Raducanu's defeat marked only the third time in the Open Era that the defending ladies' singles winner in New York bit the dust in the first round. The others are Angelique Kerber (2017) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (2005).

Meanwhile, Cornet - making a record 63rd consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance - was the better player on the night as she added Raducanu to her list of vanquished Grand Slam winners this year.

The Frenchwoman beat former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open and two-time Major winner Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon earlier this year.

An elated Cornet said in an on-court interview after her win:

"My game at the net was pretty good. I did a lot of variation – I think that’s what worked tonight."

Cornet will next face Katerina Siniakova on Thursday for a place in the third round.

