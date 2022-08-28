US Open 2022: Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck preview

Venus is yet to win a match this season

Two-time champion Venus Williams will face World No. 43 Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has competed in three singles matches so far this season but has failed to win any of those.

Her first match ended in a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open. The former World No. 1 then entered the Canadian Open, where she was beaten by Jill Teichmann.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the American lost 7-5, 6-1 to Karolina Pliskova.

Van Uytvanck, meanwhile, reached two quarterfinals this season, at the Lyon Open and the Libema Open. Following her first-round exit from Wimbledon, the Belgian competed at the Prague Open but was forced to retire due to an injury in the opening round.

Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently 0-0 as they haven't locked horns previously.

Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Venus Williams +330 +4.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (-135) Alison Van Uytvanck -475 -4.5 (-135) Over 20.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck prediction

Alison Van Uytvanck will enter the contest as the favorite to win given Venus' lack of match play. However, the American's fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude could give the Belgian a tough time.

Venus has a decent serve but is prone to double faults. The 42-year-old has coughed up 28 of those in her three matches so far this season and will hope to cut down on those against Van Uytvanck.

Venus will have to be aggressive and put pressure on her opponent while not committing too many unforced errors.

Van Uytvanck has a strong baseline game and will be eager to disrupt her opponent's rhythm through her slices and drop shots. The Belgian maybe the favorite but she cannot afford too many mistakes against someone of Venus' experience.

The match could very well go down to three sets. Venus might be the underdog but buoyed by the home crowd, the former champion might just be able to get her first win of the season.

Pick: Williams to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee