US Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (12) Alexander Zverev vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: September 2, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open.

Former Major finalist Alexander Zverev will face off against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Saturday.

Zverev defeated Aleksandar Vukic to progress to the second round, where he faced compatriot Daniel Altmaier. The first was a battle in itself, but the 2020 US Open runner-up came out on top in the tie-break to claim it in over an hour.

Zverev's level dipped by a fair margin in the second set and Altmaier capitalized on that to take the set. The two were evenly matched for most of the third set, but the 26-year-old eventually pulled ahead as he bagged the last three games of the set to clinch it.

Zverev was all over Altmaier in the third set as he broke his younger countryman's serve twice to wrap up a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Dimitrov saved multiple match points to sneak past Alex Molcan in five sets. He then took on former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round. The Bulgarian let go of an early lead in the first set, but regrouped towards the tail end of the set.

Dimitrov snagged another break of serve in the eighth game and proceeded to serve out the opener in the following game. He broke Murray's serve at the start of the second set, a hiccup from which the Brit was unable to recover from as another set went the Bulgarian's way.

The two traded service breaks to kick off the third set, after which Dimitrov reeled off five straight games to win the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Zverev leads Dimitrov 5-1 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -250 +1.5 (-550) Over 38.5 (-130) Grigor Dimitrov +190 -1.5 (+310) Under 38.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 US Open.

After a gritty opener, Dimitrov had an relatively easier time against Murray in the second round. He has now made it to the third round of all four Majors in a single season for the first time in his career.

Zverev, on the other hand, was tested a fair bit by Altmaier, but managed to down his compatriot in four competitive sets. His serve did let him down slightly as he coughed up seven double faults and won 54% of his second serve points.

But Zverev compensated for it by making sure the rest of his game worked well. Since losing his very first match against Dimitrov, the German has defeated him five times in a row.

Their most recent meeting in Cincinnati was a routine win for Zverev as he didn't even drop his serve. Dimitrov has the potential to make this match a bit more competitive that the last one. However, based on their rivalry, the German is likely to extend his winning record against his opponent.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.