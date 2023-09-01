US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Saturday, September 2

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez preview

Daniil Medvedev is into the third round.

Third seed Danill Medvedev will take on unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez as a place in the second week of the US Open beckons.

Medvedev had a rather tricky second-round outing against Australia's Christopher O' Connell. There was little inkling of the drama in store when the World No. 3 took the first two sets to take control of the match.

A straight-forward end to the night was seemingly in the offing when the Russian led by a break, but O'Connell fought back to get back on serve. In the ensuing tiebreak, Medvedev had two match points at 6-4, but consecutive double faults meant O'Connell reeled off four straight points to reduce arrears.

The setback proved to be momentary, as Medvedev assumed control of proceedings, dropping just two more games, to book his place in the next round. He's now 51-11 on the season and 25-5 at Flushing Meadows, having opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Attila Balazs, dropping just two games.

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Baez dropped the first set in a tiebreak against Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves. The Argentine recovered to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 when his opponent retired.

Having upset 27th seed Borna Coric in straight sets in the first round, Baez is now 28-19 on the season and 2-1 at Flushing Meadows. His only loss came against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the first round last year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 for now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Sebastian Baez is into the third round for the first time.

Both Medvedev and Baez like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Medvedev is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters of the ball. He also moves surprisingly well for his height and is one of the best returners in the sport. Baez, meanwhile, tends to play his best tennis on clay and has far more modest weapons.

Medvedev takes the edge with his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams, where he has a 66-24 record. Baez, meanwhile, is only 5-7 at Majors and is into the third round at any Grand Slam for the first time.

Baez has won his last 12 matches, winning titles in Kitzbuhel and Winston Salem. However, Medvedev should have enough in his arsenal to stop the Argentine's inspired run.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.