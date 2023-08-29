US Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Rybakina at the 2023 US Open.

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Rybakina was up against World No. 39 Marta Kostyuk in the first round, to whom she had lost to at the Adelaide International 1 in January. The Kazakh didn't repeat the same mistakes this time around.

Rybakina dropped her serve once in the first set, but made up for it by breaking Kostyuk's serve thrice to clinch the opener. The second set was quite lop-sided with the Kazakh dishing out a breadstick to win the match 6-2, 6-1.

Tomljanovic took on Panna Udvardy in the first round here, which was also her very first match of the season. The opening set featured seven breaks of serve in the nine games that were played.

Udvardy was the only one who managed to hold serve, which helped her claim the set. Tomljanovic buckled down and stormed back to take the second set and push the match into a decider.

Tomljanovic then fell behind 2-0 in the deciding set, but the Australian was far from done. She dug deep to level the score and then broke Udvardy's serve in the final game of the match to register a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.

Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -900 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-110) Ajla Tomljanovic +525 -1.5 (+850) Under 19.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2023 US Open.

Rybakina showed no signs of injury that bothered her over the last couple of weeks during her win over Kostyuk. The Kazakh was pounding the ball with ferocious intensity and her shots found their mark more often than not. She struck 26 winners against 21 unforced errors.

Tomljanovic's first match following a lengthy injury hiatus was a tough one, but she managed to persevere to making a winning return to the sport. She has fond memories at the venue as she defeated Serena Williams here last year en route to the quarterfinals.

However, given Tomljanovic's lack of match play, it's tough to see her getting the better of Rybakina. The latter has been one of the best performers on the tour this season. Unless the former Wimbledon champion has a really bad day at work when they play, it's likely to be a routine win for her.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.