US Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: August 28, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will begin her quest for her second Grand Slam title with a tricky first-round showdown against World No. 37 Marta Kostyuk at the US Open 2023 on Monday.

Since her breakthrough on the hallowed lawns of SW19 last year, Rybakina has firmly established herself as one of the top three women players on the tour. The Kazakh comes into the US Open with a 39-11 win-loss record for the season, highlighted by her title triumphs at Indian Wells and Rome.

Rybakina also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and Miami, showing her prowess on hardcourt.

On grass, she went as far as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon before being knocked out by eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur.

The 24-year-old made a decent start to her US Open aspirations with a semifinal appearance in Montreal. However, a brutal schedule ultimately led to her retiring mid-match in the Round of 16 at Cincinnati.

The World No. 4 will hope to have got enough rest before launching her bid for the Flushing Meadows crown.

Marta Kostyuk in action at the 2023 Citi Open

Marta Kostyuk, meanwhile, comes into the Big Apple on the back of a 21-16 win-loss record for the year. Long touted as a talent to watch out for, the 21-year-old Ukrainian finally fulfilled that promise with her maiden title win at the ATX Open in March.

The youngster, however, couldn't capitalize on that success thereafter. Post her Texas glory, Kostyuk fell in the first round four times. She finally stopped the downward spiral at the Citi Open in the lead-up to the US Open. With strong wins over Bianca Andreescu and Caroline Garcia, Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to Liudmila Samsonova.

Inconsistency reared its ugly head once more for the rising star, who yet again succumbed to first-round exits at both Montreal and Cincinnati.

Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Kostyuk has a slender 1-0 lead over Rybakina in their head-to-head. She won their only encounter so far 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3 at the Adelaide International 1 earlier this year.

Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Marta Kostyuk

(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

While Rybakina has been a beacon of consistency this season, Kostyuk has been the exact opposite. The Ukrainian simply failed to build on her Texas heroics, slumping to early exits at numerous tournaments.

Kostyuk does possess a power-packed aggressive game. However, harnessing her power under pressure continues to remain an issue for the youngster. The Ukrainian also has a long way to go as far as her mental game is concerned.

Kostyuk's serve, too, keeps fluctuating at times, contributing to a large number of double faults. If she wants to have an encore win over Rybakina, that's the first thing she needs to fix for the Kazakh is one of the best servers on the tour.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion likes to take the ball early and hits flat off both wings. Having proved herself in some of the biggest hardcourt tournaments this year, the fourth seed will be eager to make the second week of the US Open for the first time in her career.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.