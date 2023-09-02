US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: September 3, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Swiatek kicked off her title defense with straight sets wins over Rebecca Peterson and Daria Saville. She faced her good friend Kaja Juvan in the third round, but didn't go easy on her because of their off-court relationship. The defending champion was at her ruthless best as she notched up a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Ostapenko needed three sets to get past Jasmine Paolini and Elina Avanesyan to reach the third round. She was up against home favorite Bernarda Pera for a spot in the fourth round.

Ostapenko struck first in the opening set to go 2-0 up, but let go of her advantage immediately. Pera then snagged another break towards the end of the set to clinch it. The Latvian once again led by a break in the second set, but her opponent managed to get back on serve.

Ostapenko secured another break of serve to go 5-3 up and served out the set in the following game to level the proceedings. She raced to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set, but stumbled while trying to close out the match. However, she broke Pera's serve to get the job done and score a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Swiatek 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 18.5 (-120) Jelena Ostapenko +575 -1.5 (+900) Under 18.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek lost just one game in her last match and did the same in the first round as well. Ostapenko, on the other hand, has been pushed to three sets in all of her matches here so far.

The Latvian's serve has been letting her down quite often. She has coughed up 29 double faults across her three matches and lets her opponents pick apart her second serve when she manages to get it in play.

Ostapenko also hit twice as many unforced errors compared to winners in the previous round. But there's anyone who can come out on top after spraying a ton of errors, it's her. She committed 80 of them during her second round win over Avanesyan, while striking 58 winners.

Swiatek's well-rounded game has failed to keep up with Ostapenko's big-hitting as the latter has blown her off the court. However, considering their contrasting form and the Latvian's poor record at the US Open, the defending champion has a good shot at notching up her first win in this rivalry.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.