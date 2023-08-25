US Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Jelena Ostapenko vs Jasmine Paolini

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jasmine Paolini preview

20th seed Jelena Ostapenko will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini for a place in the second round at the 2023 US Open.

Ostapenko has had a respectable season on the Hologic WTA tour this year, with a 28-16 win-loss record and a 250-level title in Birmingham to boot. The Latvian has also enjoyed good results at the Italian Open and the Australian Open before losing in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively (both times to Elena Rybakina).

Jelena Ostapenko hits a forehand

The former French Open champion's form has cooled off since her triumph in Birmingham, though. She has lost two of her five matches since then, including an upset loss to a returning Jennifer Brady in Montreal earlier this month.

Ostapenko will be looking to make up for her early exits at the North American hardcourt events in Flushing Meadows next week. It should be noted, however, that she is yet to reach the second week in Flushing Meadows in her career.

Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, had tasted little to no success at the big tournaments until this year's Cincinnati Open. The 27-year-old not only qualified for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event but proceeded to beat Marta Kostyuk and Cristina Bucsa to reach the third round.

Paolini was then trailing Elena Rybakina by a set in their encounter and her campaign seemed all but over. However, the Kazakh gave her a new lease of life as she was forced to retire mid-match due to shoulder niggles.

The then-World No. 43 was subsequently beaten by eventual champion Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. She also had a respectable showing at this week's Tennis in the Land event, where she beat World No. 75 Magdalena Frech before losing to China's Xinyu Wang in her next match.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

The first-round match in New York will be the first-ever meeting between Ostapenko and Paolini, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini prepares to hit a forehand

Ostapenko is one of the most aggressive players on the Hologic WTA tour. She hits both her forehand and backhand with immense pace. The Latvian's signature move, however, is her service return, which she hits from inside the baseline and with great power.

Paolini, on her part, doesn't have powerful groundstrokes like her opponent. However, she makes up for her lack of firepower with her consistent backhand. The Italian has a small frame but is still capable of patiently moving her opponents around the court before pouncing on them when she sees the opportunity.

The key for Ostapenko to win this match will be to maintain a healthy ratio of winners and unforced errors. The 26-year-old will most likely come through, provided Paolini is not able to prolong the rallies long enough for the Latvian to start misfiring.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets