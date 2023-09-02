US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Borna Gojo

Date: Sunday, September 3

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo preview

Novak Djokovic is through to the second week at the US Open.

Second week Novak Djokovic takes on Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo as he eyes a place in the US Open quarterfinals.

World No. 2 Djokovic faced a surprisingly stern test against compatriot Laslo Djere, losing the first two sets 6-4 to find himself in deep trouble. However, to his credit, the three-time champion clawed his way back from the brink.

Having not broken his opponent in the first two sets, the 36-year-old broke Djere four times in the next two sets - dropping just two games - to force a decider. Almost inevitably, the only break of the fifth set went Djokovic's way - with the Serb dropping three games to reach the second week at Flushing Meadows for the 15th straight time.

Having beaten Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first two rounds for the loss of just 11 games, Djokovic passed his first real test with flying colors. He now has a 41-5 win-loss record in 2023 and 84-12 at Flushing Meadows.

It's Djokovic's first comeback from two sets down at the US Open, and eighth overall, since beating Roger Federer in the 2011 semifinals en route to winning the title.

Meanwhile, the 105th-ranked Gojo continued his dream week at the Big Apple with a straight-set win over Jiri Vesely. The 25-year-old dropped four games in the opener to draw first blood.

The one-way traffic continued in the next two sets - with Gojo conceding only five more games - to reach the second week at a Grand Slam for the first time on his Flushing Meadows debut.

Having upset 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round and home favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the next, Gojo improves to 8-5 on the season after emerging from qualifying.

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo head-to-head

The two players haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Borna Gojo

(Odds will be updated when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo prediction

Borna Gojo is on fire in New York.

On paper, the matchup looks like a mismatch, considering the wide disparity in pedigree and experience between the two players.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history and continues to age like fine wine as he eyes a record 24th Grand Slam title this fortnight. Arguably the best returner to have graced the sport, the Serb has no conceivable weakness and doesn't know when he's beaten.

The soon-to-be World No. 1 has won a whopping 357 Grand Slam matches to Gojo's four. It's pertinent to note here that the latter has won six matches this week - including three in qualifying - and has not dropped serve in three main-draw matches.

However, expect Djokovic to end the inspired run of the Balkan as he eyes yet another quarterfinal in New York.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis