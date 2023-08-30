US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (32) Laslo Djere

Date: Friday, September 1

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere preview

Djokovic is into the third round.

Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 32nd seed Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian third-round clash at the US Open.

World No. 2 Djokovic continued his serene run at Flushing Meadows this week by seeing off Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles without much fuss.

After conceding four games in the opener, it was all Djokovic the rest of the way, dropping just two games to 40-5 on the season.

It was another impressive performance from the three-time champion, who saved all six break points in a 122-minute victory as he improved to 83-12 at Flushing Meadows.

Having dropped only five games in his opener against Alexandre Muller, Djokovic means business this fortnight.

With a return to World No. 1 assured, he's looking to become the first player—male or female—in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.

Meanwhile, Djere beat Hugo Gaston in straight sets to continue his surprisingly smooth progress.

After dropping a game in his opener, the 28-year-old conceded only five more games in the remainder of the match to improve to 30-20 on the season.

Earlier this week, the Serb beat Brandon Nakashima in straight sets and is now 3-5 at Flushing Meadows, having won just once in five previous appearances.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djokovic took his lone meeting with Djere in a third-set tiebreak in the 2022 Belgrade second round. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Laslo Djere

The odds will be updated when they release.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere prediction

Djere is into the third round for the first time.

Both Djokovic and Djere are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic may not be the biggest server or most powerful striker of the ball, but he's elite across surfaces and is widely regarded as one of the sport's best returners. Djere, meanwhile, has more modest attributes and is largely a counterpuncher.

Moreover, Djokovic enjoys a huge edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams, where he has won 356 matches.

Meanwhile, Djere has only won 13 matches at the Majors. Considering the same, expect Djokovic to register another comprehensive win to reach the second week.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis