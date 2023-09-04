US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Taylor Fritz

Date: September 5, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will play against World No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic commenced his quest for a 24th Major crown by defeating Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Laslo Djere. He faced qualifier Borna Gojo for a spot in the last eight.

Djokovic cruised through the first set as he broke Gojo's serve twice to take the set. The second set was more competitive, with the Serb rallying from a break down to claim the set.

Djokovic snagged the decisive break in the seventh game of the third set to go 4-3 up. Though he initially wasted a match point on Gojo's serve at 5-3, he wrapped up the proceedings in the following game to win 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Fritz scored wins over Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas and Jacub Mensik to set up a fourth round date against qualifier Dominic Stricker. The first set was a close affair, with the American edging out his opponent in the tie-break to take it.

The next two sets weren't too difficult for Fritz as a single break of serve in each of the sets sealed a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 win for him. He has now made it to the last eight here for the first time in his career and just the second time at a Major.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Djokovic leads Fritz 7-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Novak Djokovic -700 +1.5 (-1600) 3 sets (-125) | 4 sets (+195) Taylor Fritz +450 -1.5 (+650) 5 sets (+375)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open.

Both played rather well and dropped their serve just once in the previous round. Djokovic's perfect winning record against Fritz makes him the overwhelming favorite to win this duel.

Aside from their showdown at the 2021 Australian Open, the Serb has won all of their encounters in straight sets. Even their meeting in Melbourne went to five sets as the former World No. 1 was nursing an injury.

The two faced off just last month in Cincinnati, with Djokovic scoring a comfortable 6-0, 6-4 victory. He can easily match Fritz when it comes to serve and is able to counter the American's blistering forehand as well.

Even when he's put on the backfoot, Djokovic has always found a way to turn things around. He was down two sets to love against Djere in the third round, but a defeat still seemed like a far-fetched idea. He eventually won the match in five sets.

Fritz has been in good form so far and hasn't dropped a set. But he's yet to unravel the Djokovic puzzle and it's unlikely he'll manage to do so on the biggest stage in tennis, when the pressure is at an all-time high.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

