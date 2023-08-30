US Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova

Date: August 31, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova preview

Jabeur at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur will take on Linda Noskova in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday.

Jabeur was drawn against Camila Osorio in the first round. The Tunisian was off to a flying start in the opening set as she jumped to a 4-1 lead, only to drop the next four games after that.

However, Jabeur didn't go off the rails completely and regrouped in the nick of time as she bagged the next three games to clinch the set. The second set featured even more back and forth. The Tunisian rallied from 3-1 down to go 5-3 up and even held a couple of match points on Osorio's serve.

Jabeur failed to wrap up the proceedings at that juncture and was unable to serve out the match herself after that. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the World No. 5 coming out on top to win 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Noskova faced Madison Brengle in her opener. The Czech teenager faced some resistance from her opponent throughout the match, but it wasn't enough to stop her from scoring a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Noskova leads Jabeur 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 in three sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-110) Linda Noskova +170 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2023 US Open.

Jabeur somehow managed to get over the finish line despite being battling an illness. With 43 unforced errors, which were considerably more than the 25 winners she hit, the Tunisian was far from her best. She also managed to win just 57% of her first serve points and a measly 16% of second serve points.

Jabeur got lucky that Osorio, who's a tough competitor, has a relatively weak serve. She was able to break her younger opponent's serve with ease when it got tough. However, it won't be the same against Noskova, who's armed with a better serve and plays quite well from the baseline.

The Czech teenager played a good match against Brengle and even defeated Jabeur when they faced off earlier this year in Adelaide. It all comes down to how the Tunisian's feeling health wise. If she recovers from her illness she should be able to get the job done, or else Noskova might sneak past her yet again.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.