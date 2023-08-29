US Open 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 US Open.

Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki will clash in an exciting second round showdown between Major champions at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Kvitova kicked off her campaign in New York against Cristina Bucsa. The two-time Wimbledon champion quickly raced through the first set as she dropped just one game in it to capture it.

Kvitova didn't take her foot off the pedal in the second set either and jumped to a 5-2 lead. However, Bucsa had other plans as she fought back to level the score and then take the set into a tie-break as well. But the Czech came out on top in it to win the match 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Playing in her first Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open, Wozniacki faced qualifier Tatiana Prozorova in her opener. The two traded service breaks to start the match but remained on even footing over the next few games after that.

Wozniacki ended the stalemate as she bagged four games in a row to claim the set. She then breezed through the second set and secured a 5-1 lead for herself. The Dane then stepped up to serve for the match, but got broken. It proved to be a minor hiccup as she broke back immediately to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

Kvitova leads Wozniacki 8-6 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2018 WTA Finals in three sets.

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Petra Kvitova Caroline Wozniacki

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open.

Kvitova was cruising to an easy win when things got difficult for her, but she raised her level in the tie-break to get the job done. Her record in tie-breaks is quite impressive this season, going 12-4 in them. The Czech also blasted 34 winners, which stacked up nicely in contrast to her 18 unforced errors.

Wozniacki made a triumphant return to the big leagues with a routine win over Prozorova. However, after serving up twice as many errors compared to winners, the Dane will need to clean up her act going forward.

Kvitova and Wozniacki are old foes and are set to renew their rivalry after almost five years. The contrast in their playing styles always made this a compelling match-up to witness.

Kvitova's hard-hitting aggressive approach has usually gained the upper hand against Wozniacki's defensive tactics. The Czech's gameplay is a bit too volatile at times and there's always a chance that she could hit herself out of contention.

However, given Wozniacki's comeback is still at a nascent stage, Kvitova is likely to emerge victorious in this derby between Grand Slam champions.

Pick: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.