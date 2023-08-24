US Open 2023: Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa preview

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will square off against Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Williams started the year on a winning note by defeating Katie Volynets in Auckland. However, she then sustained an injury during her second round defeat to Zhu Lin, which sidelined her for months.

The American returned to action during the grass swing, with the Libema Open being her comeback tournament. While she fell in her opener there, Williams notched up her second victory of the season in her next event. She ousted Camila Giorgi in Birmingham before falling to Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams' Wimbledon campaign was rather brief as well as she fell to Elina Svitolina in the first round. Her losing streak continued at the Canadian Open with a first-round defeat to Madison Keys.

Williams scored one of her biggest wins in recent times by defeating World No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. She then lost to Qinwen Zheng in three sets and pulled out of her next tournament in Cleveland due to an injury.

Badosa endured a few tough weeks at the start of the year, with a sole semifinal in Adelaide being a bright spot. She stepped up her game during the clay swing, but an injury laid waste to her efforts as she was forced to miss the French Open.

Badosa made a brief return to compete at Wimbledon, where she made it to the second round. She hasn't competed since then, opting to recover and be fully healthy for the US Open instead.

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Venus Williams Paula Badosa

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Badosa has more wins under her belt compared to Williams this season, but has played just a couple of matches over the last three months. Her injury seems to be quite serious and she hasn't competed on hardcourts in the lead-up to the US Open.

Williams has shown she has the will and the game to go toe-to-toe with her younger opponents. However, she has fallen short of coming out on top for the most part. Her movement seems a bit labored, but if the ball lands right in her striking zone, she's able to wrestle control of the rally.

Given Badosa's lack of match play, she could find it tough to acclimatize to the conditions in New York. Was she fully fit, she would've been able to handle Williams. The American's own physical issues do limit her, but for now she'll be the slight favorite to make it to the next round.

Pick: Venus Williams to win in three sets.

