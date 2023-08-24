US Open 2023: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Iga Swiatek-Coco Gauff QF, Aryna Sabalenka-Ons Jabeur QF

The women's singles draw for the 2023 US Open has been released and we could see some thrilling matches in New York over the next two weeks.

Iga Swiatek won the tournament last year by beating Ons Jabeur in the final. The Pole will be a heavy favorite to win this time around as well but the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur are all just as capable of lifting the trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles draw at the US Open could unfold:

First Quarter: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could lock horns in the quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek with the US Open 2022 trophy

Seedd Players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (6) Coco Gauff, (11) Petra Kvitova, (16) Veronika Kudermetova, (20) Jelena Ostapenko, (24) Magda Linette, (29) Elisabetta Cocciarettno, (32) Elise Mertens

Expected Quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Dark Horse: Danielle Collins

Analysis: Top seed Iga Swiatek will aim to successfully defend her title at the US Open and given her current run of form, the Pole should have little trouble reaching the fourth round. Here, she will most likely take on either 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko. Swiatek should be able to beat either player and book her place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff is on the other half of this quarter and she is among the title contenders after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati last week. The American could face some difficult opponents in the early rounds, including Mirra Andreeva, Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens. However, she should manage to reach the fourth round, where her opponent will most likely be 11th seed Petra Kvitova.

Gauff vs Kvitova will be a tightly-contested matchup and the former's current run of form should be enough to take her to the quarterfinals.

Swiatek and Gauff had an exciting semifinal in Cincinnati, which the American won. The two could have another nail-biter if they meet at the US Open, with the Pole favored to get the win this time due to her mentality.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff

Second Quarter: Elena Rybakina, Karolina Muchova, Maria Sakkari and Victoria Azarenka all in contention for QF spots

Elena Rybakina in action at Wimbledon 2023

Seeded Players: (4) Elena Rybakina, (8) Maria Sakkari, (10) Karolina Muchova, (15) Belinda Bencic, (18) Victoria Azarenka, (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (28) Anhelina Kalinina, (30) Sorana Cirstea

Expected Quarterfinal: Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Muchova

Dark Horse: Sloane Stephens

Analysis: Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will start the tournament against Marta Kostyuk and she should be able to beat the Ukrainian even if it is by a narrow margin. The Kazakh's draw is favorable from then on, with her potential opponents including Ajla Tomlkjanovic and 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Rybakina should be able to reach the fourth round, where her opponent will most likely be either 15th seed Belinda Bencic or 18th seed Victoria Azarenka. The World No. 4 should be able to beat either of the two and book her place in the quarterfinals.

The other half of this draw comprises of eighth seed Maria Sakkari, tenth seed Karolina Muchova and 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. While Sakkari has not been in the best of form, she has produced a few promising performances and should manage to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Here, the Greek will most like face Muchova, who has been in fine form and recently reached the final in Cincinnati. Rybakina will have it difficult against the Czech as she can come out on top if she is at her fittest.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Karolina Muchova

Third Quarter: Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Marketa Vondrousova, Madison Keys and Liudmila Samsonova make for interesting draw at the US Open

Jessica Pegula in action at the French Open

Seeded Players: (3) Jessica Pegula, (7) Caroline Garcia, (9) Marketa Vondrousova, (14) Liudmila Samsonova, (17) Madison Keys, (22) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (26) Elina Svitolina, (27) Anastasia Potapova

Expected Quarterfinals: Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova

Dark Horse: Bianca Andreescu

Analysis: Third seed Jessica Pegula has looked in good touch lately, winning her second WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open. Pegula will be in good spirits ahead of the US Open and should be able to reach the third round without much difficulty.

The American will most likely take on 26th seed Elina Svitolina and should manage to edge her out and reach the Round of 16, where she will most likely face her compatriot Madison Keys, although Canadian Open runner-up Liudmila Samsonova should not be written off. Pegula's quality should be enough to see her through to the quarterfinals.

The other half of this quarter has seventh seed Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. While the likes of Anastasia Potapova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Bianca Andreescu should not be written off, it will most likely come down between the two highest-seeded women for a place in the quarterfinals.

Judging on current form, Vondrousova should be able to get the better of Garcia and reach the last eight. Here, she would face Pegula, who lost the last time the two locked horns. The American, however, should be able to avenge that defeat this time and reach her maiden grand Slam semifinal.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jessica Pegula def. Marketa Vondrousova

Fourth Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka could face Ons Jabeur in the QF for the second time in the United States

Aryna Sabalenka practicing ahead of the US Open

Seeded Players: (2) Aryna Sabalenka, (5) Ons Jabeur, (12) Barbora Krejcikova, 913) Daria Kasatkina, (21) Donna Vekic, (23) Qinwen Zheng, (25) Karolina Pliskova, (31) Marie Bouzkova

Expected Quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur

Dark Horse: Venus Williams

Analysis: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is in this draw and she will be eager to win her second Grand Slam singles title. The Belarusian might face some resistance from 25th seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round but should be able to reach the Round of 16.

Here, her most likely opponent will be Daria Kasatkina. While the Russian will be a tough opponent to beat, Sabalenka's hard-court prowess should be enough to see her through to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur is on the other half of the quarter and her form has been good enough to see her reach the fourth round. Here, the Tunisian will most likely face 12th seed Barbora Krejcikova, although Qinwen Zheng should not be written off.

Jabeur may not have it easy against the Czech but her intensity should see her scrape through to the semifinals of the US Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Ons Jabeur def. Aryna Sabalenka

Semifinal Predictions

Elena Rybakina def. Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur def. Jessica Pegula

Final Prediction

Ons Jabeur def. Elena Rybakina