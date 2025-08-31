US Open 2025: 4 upset alerts on Day 9 ft. Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner

The ninth day of main draw action at the 2025 US Open may produce four big upsets. On the day, all matches spanning the men's singles and women's singles categories at the hardcourt Major will be fourth-round matches, with the winners progressing to the quarterfinals.

Ad

Three of the encounters will feature Major champions. On the men's side, reigning ATP No. 1 and defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Alexander Bublik. Meanwhile, on the women's side, Coco Gauff will battle against Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek will face Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Here a look at four high-profile names who may suffer upsets and bite the dust on Day 9 of main draw action at the 2025 US Open:

Ad

Trending

#1. Coco Gauff (3rd seed)

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, who won the women's singles title at the 2023 US Open, came into this year's edition of the hardcourt Slam on the back of several underwhelming results. Even though the World No. 3 made a significant change in her coaching setup in the buildup to the event by joining forces with a biomechanics expert to fix her serving woes, not all her displays so far at Flushing Meadows have been convincing.

Ad

In the fourth round, the 21-year-old faces former No. 1 and two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese WTA icon, seeded 23rd, has so far looked sharp. American former ATP stars John Isner and Sam Querrey recently said they think Osaka will win the match, even though they are hopeful that compatriot Gauff will prove them wrong.

The American though, has a 3-2 head-to-head lead against the Japanese. Osaka's most recent win over Gauff came at the 2021 Cincinnati Open. In their upcoming clash, a lot could boil down to the third seed's serve, which, more often than not, has been erratic over the last few months.

Ad

#2. Jannik Sinner (1st seed)

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner was imperious in his first and second-round men's singles matches at Flushing Meadows, as he ruthlessly dispatched Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin. However, things weren't as smooth sailing for the Italian in the third round, as Denis Shapovalov made life quite difficult for the World No. 1 and four-time Slam winner, even managing to take a set off of the Italian.

Ad

Ultimately though, Sinner defeated the Canadian in four sets and progressed to the fourth round, where he will meet Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh is one of the very few players to have come out on top against the Italian in recent times. At this year's Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Bublik produced a remarkable display to beat Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

However, it's worth noting that the two wins that the Kazakh has registered against the Italian over the years have both come on grass. Sinner is currently on a 24-match winning streak on hard courts, and could potentially hit 25 if he beats Bublik at Flushing Meadows.

Ad

#3. Iga Swiatek (2nd seed)

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, who won the US Open in 2022, has so far survived scares in both her second and third-round outings in New York. In the second round, Suzan Lamens took a set off of the Pole, and in the third, Anna Kalinskaya established a commanding 5-1 first-set lead against the World No. 2 before capitulating.

Ad

Ekaterina Alexandrova awaits Swiatek in the fourth round. The Pole has a 4-2 lead in the pair's head-to-head. However, the Russian did get the better of Swiatek as recently as the 2024 Miami Open.

The Pole came into this year's US Open with a confidence-boosting title-winning run at the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated WTA top 10 rival Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

#4. Alex de Minaur (8th seed)

Alex de Minaur (Source: Getty)

Alex de Minaur, the No. 8 seed in the men's singles main draw, is yet to win a Major title, despite having been widely regarded in recent years as one of the fastest players on the ATP Tour as well as a formidable counterpuncher. In the fourth round of this year's US Open, the Australian will square off against 23-year-old qualifier Leandro Riedi from Switzerland.

Ad

De Minaur had relatively straightforward outings in the first two rounds of matches, but dropped the first set of his third-round clash against Daniel Altmaier. The Australian though, won the next two sets before Altmaier retired in the fourth set citing injury.

Riedi's biggest scalp at the 2025 US Open so far was No. 19 seed Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. Here, the Swiss qualifier lost the first two sets but remarkably regrouped to win the next three. Riedi's progress to the fourth round has had a hint of good fortune as well, with his third-round opponent Kamil Majchrzak retiring with an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More