"We're taking Naomi Osaka, hoping we're wrong" - Coco Gauff's fellow Americans John Isner, Sam Querrey anxious about her next US Open battle

Former ATP stars John Isner and Sam Querrey are anxiously hoping Coco Gauff proves them wrong in picking Naomi Osaka as the favorite in the American and Japanese's imminent clash at the 2025 US Open. According to Isner and Querrey, Osaka, given her form so far at Flushing Meadows, looks more likely to win the fourth-round match compared to Gauff, who has shown signs of vulnerability in New York this year.

Both WTA stars have so far dropped a set each in their respective women's singles campaigns at the hardcourt Major. However, across the first two rounds, Gauff's serve looked quite suspect, despite the two-time Slam champion having roped in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan ahead of the tournament to resolve her serve struggles.

Meanwhile, Osaka dispatched her opponents in the first and second rounds in straight sets fairly comfortably and then narrowly lost the second set of her third-round encounter against Daria Kasatkina before dashing the Australian's hopes.

Speaking on a recently-released episode of the Nothing Major podcast, in which the fourth-round matches were previewed, co-hosts John Isner and Sam Querrey told fellow co-host and ex-ATP star Steve Johnson that they think Naomi Osaka is going to beat Coco Gauff. On hearing this, Johnson quipped back:

"So you're just hedging your bet really? You're picking one but you want the other to win" (from 18:59)

Here, Isner dismissed Johnson's question and said:

"I'm not hedging a bet. I think Naomi's going to win and I'm cheering for Coco."

Later, Querrey echoed Isner's sentiments, saying:

"We're taking Osaka and hoping we're wrong and it's Coco (who wins)"

Osaka and Gauff are set to lock horns at the 2025 US Open on Monday, September 1.

"To be playing Coco Gauff again feels kind of special" - Naomi Osaka on facing American at US Open 2025

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff's maiden meeting came in the third round of women's singles action at the 2019 US Open. Here, the Japanese registered a 6-3, 6-0 win over Gauff, who, at the time, was only 15 and still very much finding her feet in pro tennis.

Expressing how much it means for her to play the American again at Flushing Meadows, Osaka told Vivienne Christie (for the official Australian Open website):

"I mean my recollections were that I remember just knowing that she was going to be a really great tennis player, which I was. She was what, 15 at the time and I thought she just handled herself really well and I knew she was going to be back there."

The Japanese added:

"So now to be playing her again after six years, I don't know if that makes me old, but, yeah, just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is honestly, for me, feels kind of special."

Prior to their 2025 US Open meeting, Coco Gauff leads Naomi Osaka 3-2 in the pair's head-to-head.

