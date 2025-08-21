US Open 2025: 5 dark horses to win the men's singles title ft. Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev

While Carlos Alcaraz would be keen to add a second US Open title to his Grand Slam kitty, Jannik Sinner begins the New York Major as one of the favourites despite the setback in the Cincinnati Open final. Aiming to win an elusive 25th Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic looks set to be on a collision course with Alcaraz.

While no American player has lifted the US Open title since Andy Roddick in 2003, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz would like nothing better than to enthral the crowds with a title win in New York.

The US Open, though, has witnessed its share of upset wins in the past. So, it would be prudent not to count out the ones who have the potential to surprise the best on the big stage and go all the way at the USTA National Tennis Center.

Let's take a look at five dark horses who could go all the way in the men's singles competition at the 2025 US Open.

#5 Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has made it to the semifinals of the US Open twice - Source: Getty

Back in 2022, Frances Tiafoe became the toast of the town when he got past Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open. A quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev placed Tiafoe on the cusp of history before Carlos Alcaraz overcame the American in a gruelling four-hour five-setter.

Grigor Dimitrov's retirement enabled Frances Tiafoe to set up an all-American semifinal with Taylor Fritz in 2024 before yet another five-setter failed to go his way.

Frances Tiafoe, who was forced to retire in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open with a lower-back injury, will be looking to come back stronger at the 2025 US Open. Currently ranked 17th with a 24-18 win-loss record this season, Frances Tiafoe will be up against Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Few can dispute Frances Tiafoe's ability to go the distance this time around with some assistance from his vociferous fans in New York.

#4 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev won the tournament back in 2021 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev hasn't had the best of seasons in 2025, but he did reach the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Holger Rune.

Currently ranked 13th, the Russian carries a 26-17 win-loss record ahead of the US Open. Back in 2021, Daniil Medvedev foiled Novak Djokovic's bid to achieve a calendar Grand Slam, dropping just a single set en route to his first Grand Slam title in New York.

The former World No. 1 reached the US Open finals yet again in 2023 after getting past Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, but fell to Djokovic in the title round. Notwithstanding a quarterfinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the US Open last year, Daniil Medvedev knows what it takes to win in New York and could well spring a huge surprise in the upcoming event.

Casper Ruud is a 3-time Grand Slam finalist - Source: Getty

With a 28-11 win-loss record this season, the Norwegian is ranked 12th going into the US Open. A title win at the Madrid Open has been Casper Ruud's biggest moment this season, but the former World No. 2 has been a finalist at the New York Major in the past.

Back in 2022, Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov in the US Open semifinals before going down to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. While the two-time French Open finalist has not been at his best this season, a mixed doubles triumph partnering Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open may be just what Ruud needs to regain his confidence.

Ruud's opener in New York will be against Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

#2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Fokina has what it takes to win big in New York - Source: Getty

Ranked 18th as per the ATP, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has not gotten past the fourth round at the US Open thus far, but his performances this season have been encouraging.

A win against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Washington Open provided a glimpse of what the Spaniard is capable of. He then got the better of Ben Shelton in the semifinals before failing to convert three match points in the big final against Alex de Minaur.

Despite the loss to de Minaur, Fokina broke into the top 20. His performances at the Delray Beach Open and Acapulco Open (where he ended up as the losing finalist) earlier this season further underlined his credentials as a big-match performer.

With a win-loss record of 34-20 ahead of the tournament, Fokina may well prove to be the biggest surprise package at the 2025 US Open, but needs to prevail against Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan first up.

#1 Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov has been in fine form ahead of the tournament -Source: Getty

World No. 9 Karen Khachanov has been in fine form ahead of the US Open with victories against Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Canadian Open. Khachanov, who was unable to get past Ben Shelton in the Toronto final, has a 29-18 win-loss record in 2025.

A win over Nick Kyrgios helped Karen Khachanov to a maiden US Open semifinal in 2022 before a loss to Casper Ruud ended his juggernaut of wins at the New York Major.

Khachanov, who retired during the course of his round of 16 encounter against Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati, goes into the New York Major as one of the dark horses capable of pulling off a few big upsets. He will take on Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

