US Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 3 ft. Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 2025 US Open is hosting some of the best players on tour. The first two days of the Grand Slam have produced plenty of entertainment, and the drama is all set to continue on Day 3.

Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu began their campaigns on a winning note. Sabalenka edged past Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland, and Raducanu made light work of Ena Shibahara of Japan.

Day Three of the event will feature former champions Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek at the Flushing Meadows. Swiatek is fresh off a title-winning run in Cincinnati and will be raring to go in New York.

Without further ado, let's look at the upset alerts for Day Three at the US Open.

1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

First up is Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek star has had a poor season this year. After a title-winning run in Dubai, he chalked up quarterfinal exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He also reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open but lost to Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.

Tsitsipas heads to New York after a first-round exit in Winston-Salem. Despite a spirited performance against Yunchaokete Bu, he lost to the Chinese player in straight sets.

Tsitsipas will take on Alexandre Muller in the first round of the US Open. Apart from a title-winning run in Hong Kong, the Frenchman also reached the final in Rio. Considering Tsitsipas' shaky form, he could be a handful in the first round.

2) Danielle Collins

Next up is Danielle Collins. The American chose to continue her professional career after announcing her retirement plans last year. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and semifinals in Strasbourg. The 31-year-old experienced early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Collins will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the US Open. Considering their recent results and success ratio this year, both players have an equal chance to come out on top. If Cristian begins well, she could stretch the American and begin with a win.

3) Naomi Osaka

Next up is Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has had a frustrating season this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Montreal, she also clinched the title in Saint-Malo. The Japanese star played amazing tennis at the Canadian Open but couldn't weather the storm in the final against Victoria Mboko.

Osaka will take on Greet Minnen in the first round of the US Open. She beat the Belgian comfortably in Madrid last year, but considering her inconsistent form throughout the season, Minnen has a decent chance to pass this test.

4) Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Also on upset alert is Lorenzo Musetti.

After a slow start to the season, Musetti showed his class on clay. He not only secured a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo, but also reached the semifinals in Madrid, Paris and Rome. The Italian endured early exits in Montreal and Toronto in the lead-up to the US Open.

Musetti will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. The Frenchman is known for his dynamic all-round game and potent serve on court. He also reached the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open last week and will be tough to beat in the first round.

If Musetti finds a way to settle in quickly, he is most likely to come out on top. But Perricard's recent performances suggest a gruelling encounter in the first round.

5) Alexander Bublik

Bublik at the 2025 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Last on the list is Alexander Bublik.

Bublik has been inspirational this year. He chalked up his career-best result at a Major by reaching the last eight in Paris. He also secured title-winning runs in Halle, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel.

The Kazakh player has been in fine form in the last few months, but faces a tricky customer named Marin Cilic in the first round. The Croatian is a former champion at the US Open and can beat any opponent on his day.

Cilic has shown glimpses of his top potential this year by reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships and winning the Nottingham 2 Challenger. He also sent the fourth seed, Jack Draper, packing in London.

While Bublik is a clear favorite considering his recent results, Cilic's experience and unpredictability on tour will make this an exciting contest in the first round.

