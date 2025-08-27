US Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 5 ft. Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova will be among the big names taking to the court on Day 5 of the 2025 US Open. Both women are looking to book their spot in the last-32 at the season's final Grand Slam.

Ad

They, however, along with the top seeds, face tough opponents. As seeds continue to tumble (Casper Ruud and Jelena Ostapenko exiting the tournament on Day 4), it’s the underdogs who are making a name for themselves on the big stage. Here, we take a look at five more upset alerts for Day 5 of the 2025 US Open:

#1 Former US Open champ Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Coming into the US Open, former champion Coco Gauff was having a tough time with her serve. While she has hired a specialist coach to address the issue, 10 double faults in her opener against Ajla Tomljanovic show that it is still a work in progress.

Ad

Trending

Against an aggressive opponent in the form of Donna Vekic, the American faces a big threat. When playing at her best, the Croat can clobber the ball hard and could well punish nervy second serves.

Vekic has not had the best of seasons this year after a career-best 2024. Her flat groundstrokes, however, are tailor-made for the quick conditions in New York. With her brand of tennis, the match will be on her racket more than Gauff’s. She will simply need to get a hold of her own power.

Ad

#2 Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova has played some of her best tennis in the last few months and has been rewarded with a maiden WTA 1000 title and a Grand Slam final.

Ad

New York, however, has never been a happy hunting ground for her. In fact, if she were to come through her second-round encounter, it would only mark the second time in her career that she would win back-to-back matches at her home Slam.

Complicating matters further is a fast-rising talent, Maya Joint. The Aussie has already won multiple titles (across different surfaces) and broken into the top-40 in her first full season on Tour. Sure, Anisimova’s the more powerful player off the ground. But Joint’s varied spin and athleticism could well push her past the breaking point.

Ad

#3 Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova (Source: Getty)

Karolina Muchova’s path at the US Open is laden with hurdles. Having fought past two-time former champion Venus Williams in her opener, she now faces an in-form Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Ad

The Romanian is currently on a seven-match winning streak, having recently lifted the trophy in Cleveland after coming through the qualification rounds. She likes playing on hardcourts, as evidenced by her recent title and the quarterfinal run at the US Open a couple of years ago.

While Cirstea’s game was largely baseline-oriented, she has added a new dimension by improving her volleying skills on the doubles court. Muchova is already a complete player, armed with powerful groundstrokes, a vicious slice, and a handy volley. This encounter could turn into an entertaining one, with the promise of great shot-making.

Ad

#4 Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti (Source: Getty)

Lorenzo Musetti hasn’t had a big result since making the semifinal at the French Open. In fact, he has won only two matches in the four tournaments that he has played since (including Wimbledon).

Ad

Up against the seasoned David Goffin, the Italian faces a tricky second-round opponent. The Belgian has shown flashes of his best tennis this year, with a win over Carlos Alcaraz to boast of.

Both Musetti and Goffin are excellent movers and solid from the baseline. The latter will need to play a tactical match, keeping the ball away from his opponent’s forehand. He himself possesses a strong two-hander and will hold an edge in the backhand exchanges. With Musetti low on confidence, given the recent results, Goffin could well take advantage.

Ad

#5 Linda Noskova

Linda Noskova (Source: Getty)

Two big-hitting players, Linda Noskova and Eva Lys, will lock horns in the second round of the US Open. Neither has been past this stage at the season’s final Grand Slam.

Ad

For Noskova, though, the US Open swing has been tough given that she has won only one match in Cincinnati. Lys, on the other hand, has been on an upswing, winning a couple of solid matches in Montreal before pushing Madison Keys to the brink in Cincinnati. She later made the quarterfinals at Monterrey before pulling out due to fatigue.

Both women will look to dictate play from the back court and get the first strike in. And that’s where the added confidence from the past few weeks may give Lys that bit of belief in going for her shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More